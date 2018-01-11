A Sensitive “Star Wars”

The latest installment in

the legendary saga proves

to be worth the hype

Jane Mezzino

Associate Reporter

January 11, 2018

Another “Star Wars” that’s full of explosions,

intergalactic flight and alien creatures. But in

“The Last Jedi,” we also see the reality of war

casualties, poignant revelations about how the

past affects us and scenes that beg the question

of the nature of good and evil.

Drawing in over one billion dollars at the box

office, Rian Johnson’s film raked in more than

just the title of 2017’s highest grossing film. It

gained surprisingly high reviews from critics,

despite a mixed reactions from the audience,

reactions which rooted its distaste for the film

in much of what the critics found appealing (like

its deliberate pacing).

The film, in spite of its clichéd one-liners and

some one-dimensional characters, is a more

mature piece. It moves deliberately, focusing

instead on meticulous, character-driven conflict

rather than ostentatious battle scenes typical of

big-budget blockbusters. This is appealing in a

series often associated with binaries, simplistic

characterizations and style over substance

filmmaking.

Johnson’s characters, mostly static, rely heavily

on “Star Wars” nostalgia, rather than their

own complex characterizations or unique storylines

in order to remain relevant.

There is enough of the late Carrie Fisher and

bearded Mark Hamill to satisfy dedicated “Star

Wars” fans. The audience even gets a surprise

cameo from everyone’s favorite green Jedi master,

but this only goes so far in a story that is not

centered around their legacy.

However, the script unfortunately does little

to bolster most of the newer characters to

the same level as their esteemed predecessors.

Much of the dialogue—like Rose Tico’s mantra

of, “We’re going to win this war not by fighting

what we hate, but saving what we love”—will

make anyone older than fourteen shudder.

In the face of more mature themes like abandonment,

war and sacrifice, these kinds of melodramatic

declarations serve as a reminder that

this is not intended to be a serious film.

Despite these flaws, Johnson effectively redeems

himself with his discernibly clear grasp on

visual storytelling. He utilizes brilliant, thoughtful

cinematography, amidst the abundance of

CGI sequences expected of a project with a $200

million budget.

Of course, there are spectacular scenes of

space travel and battle thanks to the level of

CGI available. This includes a jaw-dropping sequence

in which temporary Resistance leader

Vice Admiral Holdo, played by actress Laura

Dern, sacrifices herself in a captain-goes-downwith-the-ship

moment—pulling a u-turn and

activating light-speed in the Rebellion’s main space vessel—slicing through

the monstrous First Order

spaceship that is chasing after

them. Johnson does a terrific

job of creating an emotionally

heavy and more mature film

than expected.

Beyond exploding space

vessels are the intense shots

of Kylo Ren and Rey communicating

through their minds.

These are conveyed separately

on screen in each

character’s own setting, only

shown in frame together during

their final telepathic scene

when they reach out across

the galaxy and grip hands.

This one moment of connection

seems even more significant

with Johnson’s distinct

style of filming, showing

that in one powerful moment

they are connected beyond

the limits of their previous

bond.

Their battle scene features

an intense struggle to outForce

each other, breaking

the old Skywalker lightsaber

in a beautiful shot that perfectly

illustrates their equal,

balanced power.

Most fascinating is the development

and insight into

Kylo Ren.

Maskless and exposed,

actor Adam Driver does a

fantastic job conveying the

torment and multi-faceted

nature of the not-so-typical

villain.

His scenes with Rey, compellingly

played by actress

Daisy Ridley, display deeper

dimensions than the simple

conflict of good versus evil.

They suck the viewer into

conversations fraught with

tension as both characters

struggle to reconcile with

their pasts, question the present

and look to their futures.

“The Last Jedi” does not

disappoint. It caters to a more

sensitive audience that may

still cringe at its one-liners

but will feel satisfied by the

escalating tension and character

development of its two

young Force-users.

Despite exploring the

complicated nature of war

and morality more closely

than usual, it stays true to the

classic good versus evil thread

that has lined the saga for the

past forty years.

Like the previous installment,

“The Force Awakens,”

“The Last Jedi” also redeems

the series from the unstable

prequels and proudly carves

itself a place in the “Star

Wars” legacy beside classics

like “A New Hope” and “The

Empire Strikes Back.” “The

Last Jedi” is indeed a Force

to be reckoned with, even in

the face of its flaws.

