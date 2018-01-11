A Sensitive “Star Wars”

The latest installment in
the legendary saga proves
to be worth the hype
Jane Mezzino
Associate Reporter
January 11, 2018
Another “Star Wars” that’s full of explosions,
intergalactic flight and alien creatures. But in
“The Last Jedi,” we also see the reality of war
casualties, poignant revelations about how the
past affects us and scenes that beg the question
of the nature of good and evil.
Drawing in over one billion dollars at the box
office, Rian Johnson’s film raked in more than
just the title of 2017’s highest grossing film. It
gained surprisingly high reviews from critics,
despite a mixed reactions from the audience,
reactions which rooted its distaste for the film
in much of what the critics found appealing (like
its deliberate pacing).
The film, in spite of its clichéd one-liners and
some one-dimensional characters, is a more
mature piece. It moves deliberately, focusing
instead on meticulous, character-driven conflict
rather than ostentatious battle scenes typical of
big-budget blockbusters. This is appealing in a
series often associated with binaries, simplistic
characterizations and style over substance
filmmaking.
Johnson’s characters, mostly static, rely heavily
on “Star Wars” nostalgia, rather than their
own complex characterizations or unique storylines
in order to remain relevant.
There is enough of the late Carrie Fisher and
bearded Mark Hamill to satisfy dedicated “Star
Wars” fans. The audience even gets a surprise
cameo from everyone’s favorite green Jedi master,
but this only goes so far in a story that is not
centered around their legacy.
However, the script unfortunately does little
to bolster most of the newer characters to
the same level as their esteemed predecessors.
Much of the dialogue—like Rose Tico’s mantra
of, “We’re going to win this war not by fighting
what we hate, but saving what we love”—will
make anyone older than fourteen shudder.
In the face of more mature themes like abandonment,
war and sacrifice, these kinds of melodramatic
declarations serve as a reminder that
this is not intended to be a serious film.
Despite these flaws, Johnson effectively redeems
himself with his discernibly clear grasp on
visual storytelling. He utilizes brilliant, thoughtful
cinematography, amidst the abundance of
CGI sequences expected of a project with a $200
million budget.
Of course, there are spectacular scenes of
space travel and battle thanks to the level of
CGI available. This includes a jaw-dropping sequence
in which temporary Resistance leader
Vice Admiral Holdo, played by actress Laura
Dern, sacrifices herself in a captain-goes-downwith-the-ship
moment—pulling a u-turn and
activating light-speed in the Rebellion’s main space vessel—slicing through
the monstrous First Order
spaceship that is chasing after
them. Johnson does a terrific
job of creating an emotionally
heavy and more mature film
than expected.
Beyond exploding space
vessels are the intense shots
of Kylo Ren and Rey communicating
through their minds.
These are conveyed separately
on screen in each
character’s own setting, only
shown in frame together during
their final telepathic scene
when they reach out across
the galaxy and grip hands.
This one moment of connection
seems even more significant
with Johnson’s distinct
style of filming, showing
that in one powerful moment
they are connected beyond
the limits of their previous
bond.
Their battle scene features
an intense struggle to outForce
each other, breaking
the old Skywalker lightsaber
in a beautiful shot that perfectly
illustrates their equal,
balanced power.
Most fascinating is the development
and insight into
Kylo Ren.
Maskless and exposed,
actor Adam Driver does a
fantastic job conveying the
torment and multi-faceted
nature of the not-so-typical
villain.
His scenes with Rey, compellingly
played by actress
Daisy Ridley, display deeper
dimensions than the simple
conflict of good versus evil.
They suck the viewer into
conversations fraught with
tension as both characters
struggle to reconcile with
their pasts, question the present
and look to their futures.
“The Last Jedi” does not
disappoint. It caters to a more
sensitive audience that may
still cringe at its one-liners
but will feel satisfied by the
escalating tension and character
development of its two
young Force-users.
Despite exploring the
complicated nature of war
and morality more closely
than usual, it stays true to the
classic good versus evil thread
that has lined the saga for the
past forty years.
Like the previous installment,
“The Force Awakens,”
“The Last Jedi” also redeems
the series from the unstable
prequels and proudly carves
itself a place in the “Star
Wars” legacy beside classics
like “A New Hope” and “The
Empire Strikes Back.” “The
Last Jedi” is indeed a Force
to be reckoned with, even in
the face of its flaws.
