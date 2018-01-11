All Past Issues of Student Newspaper Available Online

School library participates in archives project

Gabby Deutsch

Contributor

January 11, 2018

The Santa Clara community

is one step closer to

traveling back in time.

No, it’s not due to an invention

like the DeLorean,

but rather an online archive.

Thanks to a six-month

project by Archives & Special

Collections at the Santa

Clara Library, researchers

can now learn a lot more

from “The Santa Clara”

undergraduate newspaper.

Since last September, all

2,367 issues of The Santa

Clara dated between 1922

through 2013 are available

on the library’s website.

The digitization project

was a massive undertaking—totaling

more than

24,000 individual pages.

The online database

allows keyword searches

within the scanned newspaper

images, meaning

searches can be made for

mentions of names, sports,

clubs and buildings.

Nadia Nasr, Head of

Archives & Special Collections,

thinks people

can learn a lot from a student

newspaper. Not just

about what’s happening at

a school, but in the world

around it.

“It is a great project,

something we initiated just

to increase overall accessibility,”

Nasr said. “Before

this project we didn’t have

any paper indexes. If you

wanted to know what was

being reported about a particular

event or individual,

you kind of had to know the

time period.”

Though newspapers

are no longer the primary

medium for news, they’re a

valuable archival resource.

With an online archive,

researchers can remotely

learn about a time directly

from the people who lived it.

Take March 22, 1961—

one of the most notorious

editions of “The Santa

Clara.”

The double-decker

headline on the front page

reads “Tradition Shattered,”

reflecting the misguided

panic some male administrators

and students

had to the announcement

that Santa Clara would be a

co-educational institution.

But upon closer inspection,

there was some optimism.

Beyond the statements

of regret and discomfort

from the university administration

and the newspaper

staff itself, there are encouraging,

progressive voices

mixed in.

Richard Lautze, the

president of the Santa Clara

Alumni Association at the

time, called the move “a

better service to the community.”

“I am very happy,” Lautze

said. “I have four daughters.”

Then-president of Associated

Students University

of Santa Clara, Jerry Kerr,

said, “Progress has to be

served…I think people will

see the reasons behind it.

The University has to move

forward and this is a necessary

step.”

That’s the value of a primary

resource like a newspaper.

According to Nasr, the

archive is full of valuable

lessons about Santa Clara,

the Mission Church and the

United States as a whole.

Old issues contains information

about everything

from Vatican II to the civil

rights movement to the

changing role of higher

education.

“It is easy to think, ‘oh,

university history, whatever,’”

Nasr said. “But you

really do see a lot of what

was happening on a national

scale, reflected locally and

in microcosm on [the] campus

communities.”

An earlier version of this

story appeared in the

University Library’s Fall/

Winter 2017 newsletter

under the headline “A

Window to the Past.”

Contact Gabby Deutsch at gdeutsch@scu.edu