All Past Issues of Student Newspaper Available Online

School library participates in archives project
Gabby Deutsch
Contributor
January 11, 2018
The Santa Clara community
is one step closer to
traveling back in time.
No, it’s not due to an invention
like the DeLorean,
but rather an online archive.
Thanks to a six-month
project by Archives & Special
Collections at the Santa
Clara Library, researchers
can now learn a lot more
from “The Santa Clara”
undergraduate newspaper.
Since last September, all
2,367 issues of The Santa
Clara dated between 1922
through 2013 are available
on the library’s website.
The digitization project
was a massive undertaking—totaling
more than
24,000 individual pages.
The online database
allows keyword searches
within the scanned newspaper
images, meaning
searches can be made for
mentions of names, sports,
clubs and buildings.
Nadia Nasr, Head of
Archives & Special Collections,
thinks people
can learn a lot from a student
newspaper. Not just
about what’s happening at
a school, but in the world
around it.
“It is a great project,
something we initiated just
to increase overall accessibility,”
Nasr said. “Before
this project we didn’t have
any paper indexes. If you
wanted to know what was
being reported about a particular
event or individual,
you kind of had to know the
time period.”
Though newspapers
are no longer the primary
medium for news, they’re a
valuable archival resource.
With an online archive,
researchers can remotely
learn about a time directly
from the people who lived it.
Take March 22, 1961—
one of the most notorious
editions of “The Santa
Clara.”
The double-decker
headline on the front page
reads “Tradition Shattered,”
reflecting the misguided
panic some male administrators
and students
had to the announcement
that Santa Clara would be a
co-educational institution.
But upon closer inspection,
there was some optimism.
Beyond the statements
of regret and discomfort
from the university administration
and the newspaper
staff itself, there are encouraging,
progressive voices
mixed in.
Richard Lautze, the
president of the Santa Clara
Alumni Association at the
time, called the move “a
better service to the community.”
“I am very happy,” Lautze
said. “I have four daughters.”
Then-president of Associated
Students University
of Santa Clara, Jerry Kerr,
said, “Progress has to be
served…I think people will
see the reasons behind it.
The University has to move
forward and this is a necessary
step.”
That’s the value of a primary
resource like a newspaper.
According to Nasr, the
archive is full of valuable
lessons about Santa Clara,
the Mission Church and the
United States as a whole.
Old issues contains information
about everything
from Vatican II to the civil
rights movement to the
changing role of higher
education.
“It is easy to think, ‘oh,
university history, whatever,’”
Nasr said. “But you
really do see a lot of what
was happening on a national
scale, reflected locally and
in microcosm on [the] campus
communities.”
An earlier version of this
story appeared in the
University Library’s Fall/
Winter 2017 newsletter
under the headline “A
Window to the Past.”
