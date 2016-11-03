Alumni Solidarity

We are people of color.

We are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community members.

We are alumni of different faiths, spiritualities and belief systems.

We are the Multicultural Center (MCC).

We are the Gay and Lesbian Alliance (GALA).

We are the Santa Clara Community Action Program (SC- CAP).

We are Gay and Straight People Educating for Diversity (GASPED).

We are the past residents of the Unity RLC.

We are members of multicultural Greek organizations.

We are the mentees of trans- formational SCU faculty and staff.

We are the leaders and participants of the past three Unity movements.

We are the alumni who received hate mail that targeted our queer, ethnic and racial identities.

We are the multicultural clubs and organizations who always had to fight for space on cam- pus.

We are the alumni who want our historic mural resurrected from residence hall basements.

We are the ones who read the anonymous posts on Yik Yak and Dogears.

We are the alumni whose classmates partied at “Cinco de Maples” and other racially- themed, offensive events.

We work in all systems of higher education.

We work in both public and private sectors of high tech, medicine, law, education, entertainment and beyond.

We are many, we are united and we are mobilized. We are SCU alumni in pursuit of liberation.

This letter is to remind the Santa Clara University community of the cyclical nature of hateful and discriminatory practices that have created a hostile environment that has existed at SCU for decades.

This hostility is indicative of a culture of oppression that exists, not only in the actions of individual students, but is also woven into the fabric of longstanding systems and functions of the administration.

Unfortunately, our institution has very short memory. We remember the marginalization and the pain, and the way we had to shoulder the burden of healing and educating ourselves. We are alumni of many different ages and these memories continue to impact us.