An Open Letter from ASG’s Former Senate Chair in Response to the University’s Decision on TPUSA

Avery Unterreiner
March 6, 2017
Note from Avery Unterreiner: “The following is an email I wrote in response to Jeanne Rosenberger and the administration’s decision to overturn the Senate’s vote and give Turning Point USA RSO status for the rest of the year. I would like it to be clear that I worked with Jeanne as an undergraduate student, and have the utmost respect for her and her position. However, I do not respect this particular decision, and felt the need to express my anger and frustration, as well as my commitment to allyship with current and future Broncos.”
Jeanne Rosenberger, Fr. Michael Engh, S.J., and others whom it may concern,
I spent most of the day today thinking about what I could say to you to express the intensity of my feelings regarding the decision to approve TPUSA as an RSO, against the vote of ASG Senate and its confirmation by the Judicial branch. I have sat by my computer for an hour now with my stomach turning and my feelings oscillating between disillusionment, disgust and anger. I am writing in the hopes that you will understand why I and many others feel this way.
I’ve been closely following the news from Santa Clara this year and I have watched from the start as Turning Point USA attempted to legitimize itself as a Registered Student Organization. I watched as the Senate—of whom I am incredibly proud of as last year’s Chair—treated TPUSA’s proposal, their arguments and their leaders with respect, care and thoughtful consideration.
I watched other Santa Clara students stand in front of TPUSA and express their justifiable anger at the possibility of an organization coming onto campus that is associated with white supremacists, a professor watchlist that seeks to silence their right to opine in their own classrooms and conservative talking heads who hold blatantly misogynistic, Islamophobic and transphobic views. I watched as they debated fairly, listened intently and exercised their power as student representatives to make informed votes that denied TPUSA RSO status for the current quarter.
I watched as conservative news outlets spun a tale mocking, oversimplifying and grossly misrepresenting the democratic proceedings of the Senate and the voices of student leaders there to participate in it. I watched members of TPUSA share these stories across social media like they were fact. I watched as ASG valiantly worked to get the truth heard in spite of those who sought to quash it. Then on Saturday morning, I woke up to see you had reversed the Senate’s decision in light of the firestorm of complaints Turning Point brought upon you.
And I am infuriated.
Last year, I was both the Senate Chair on ASG and the Associate Director of SCCAP. I dedicated my entire school year, hours and hours a week, to two CSOs whose missions I am deeply passionate about. Once I made the choice to take on these major responsibilities, I committed myself to working toward the highest standards of excellence in leadership I could. It made last year the hardest year of my entire life, but also the most rewarding.
I faced, time and again, people and obstacles and societal norms that made me feel as though nothing I was doing made a difference and as though every mistake I made was monumental. By the middle of the year, I was forced to confront something I never expected to: I had significant anxiety issues and the status of my mental health was in utter disaster. I tell you this story because my experience is not a unique one. The student leaders I know and admire, many of whom have been involved in this process with you, are more driven and passionate than anyone else I am likely to meet in my lifetime. All too frequently they work themselves into the ground in their efforts to serve their fellow Broncos.
I want to make it clear what your decision says to them: your work, your time, your passion, your thought and your ability to lead with integrity are only valid until the administration disagrees with them.
You are telling student leaders that the power given to them by the student body to be just and fair representatives can be taken away by conservative donors, bad press and a group of students who yell loudly enough and to the right people.
I do not know what it is like to be a racial minority here at Santa Clara, but I have opened my ears to students of color over the past four years and what I have heard is heartbreaking. The routine, ingrained, pervasive discrimination my peers face is a problem Santa Clara should be focused on almost singularly—more than building beautiful new structures, more than touting its diversity statistics and certainly more than legitimizing student groups who will use their voices to silence those who speak out for their right to exist on our campus. And while I don’t know what it’s like to be racial minority, I do know what it’s like to be told over and over again that the “intellectual” opinions of the detached, privileged, and powerful are more valid than the “emotional” opinions of the communities whose very lives their privileged opinions threaten.
By bowing to TPUSA’s pressure, you make the statement that it is loud voices, not strong ones, who get their way. You tell students who have expressed concerns about their own well-being that public opinion ranks higher on your scale of concern than care for the students whom it is your job to serve.
When swastikas are drawn in residence halls and white supremacist groups take over the ethnic studies bulletin board, emails are sent telling us that this isn’t what Santa Clara stands for. But when a student group that wants to affiliate with a national organization that vilifies professors who speak about white privilege in the classroom, you override the decisions of student leaders and register TPUSA as an RSO yourself.
Jeanne, I respect you deeply and appreciate the work you do, including the difficult decisions you are asked to make. But this time, I really think you made the wrong one.
In persistence,
Avery Unterreiner
Avery Unterreiner is a Santa Clara graduate of the class of 2016 and served as ASG’s senate chair in the 2015-2016 academic year. She is currently a master’s student in Santa Clara’s teaching program.
Totally with you Avery! I would be just as mad if I had spent four years of my life “playing government” and this happened. It’s not fair!
Well you do have the right to your opinion but I hope you understand the fact that the power given to the students leader can be “taken away by conservative donors, bad press and a group of students who yell loudly enough and to the right people” is not factual.
If you read the page number 60 of the Student handbook of Santa Clara University, what the university did is totally right.
And you also mentioned how “conservative news outlets spun a tale mocking, oversimplifying and grossly misrepresenting the democratic proceedings of the Senate.” Well if you missed it, then I remember asking the MCC President a question in support of conservatives on March 1st at When It’s Not a Great Day to be a Bronco and recall the liberals laughing at me.
Please tell me if that is justified.
You mentioned about the “swastikas are drawn in residence halls and white supremacist groups take over the ethnic studies bulletin board.” Please can you provide a piece of evidence where the students involved in TPUSA-SCU supported that thing anyhow.
And in the end you mentioned the term “student of color”, well I do not know what that term means for what I know is that each one of us are equal and in no way has TPUSA-SCU has made anyone feel racially abused. And since the term “student of color” is given so much importance, I can proudly say that I am “brown” in color and I feel proud to be associated with TPUSA-SCU and everyone should have the right to opinion and to the freedom of speech which TPUSA-SCU also has the right to.
Thank you.
Hi Rhaaghav,
Thanks for your response.
What the university did is legal– but I don’t think it’s right. They have not exercised that power in many, if not all, of the years ASG has had the power to approve RSOs, and I don’t believe they should exercise it unless the process was unfair, which it wasn’t. Read the minutes, and you’ll see how careful, thoughtful, and respectful the process was.
I’m sorry that your opinion was mocked; I don’t think it’s appropriate or respectful for anyone to mock anyone else’s opinion. However, your opinion being mocked does not erase the fact that the articles Turning Point members shared about the situation were horrendously biased, presenting the Senate as voting from their own political affiliations, which they didn’t. The vote is not usually so close as it was (10 to 16), further indicating how much effort and thought was put into the decision.
I’m not saying that Turning Point supports hate crimes. I’m drawing a comparison between the weakness of the administration’s response to those incidents to their quick leniency in giving Turning Point what they wanted.
I’m happy that you feel welcomed and comfortable on Santa Clara’s campus. Just as I cannot speak for all white students, your experience is uniquely your own, and the number of other students of color I have heard speak out about discrimination tells me that there is a problem to be addressed.
I agree that freedom of speech is a right we should all continue to fight for, and I thank you for using yours to have a conversation with me!
What a typical response from a leftist. Santa Clara should be open to diverse view points. Just as you advocate for professors to be able to “opine” in the classroom, so should students be able to “opine” in an organization. These individuals would have the right to assemble outside of school because of the US Constitution, and your advocacy for limiting that right while at SCU is, to borrow a word from a woman I’m sure you admire, “deplorable.” I applaud the University administration for recognizing the right for all people to organize regardless of whether the left-leaning Senate disagrees with their views. In saying it is “loud” voices that win instead of strong ones, you are essentially berating your own side’s tactic in the last few months. You may “persist,” but in order to not be any more of a hypocrite, I suggest you do it “quietly.”
I actually entirely agree with you; students should be allowed to speak up and create clubs where they can share and discuss their viewpoints. My issue isn’t with their right to exist, my issue is that the appropriate, trusted, well-reasoned, democratic channels were overrode in a show of favoritism that disrupts and denigrates the right of the Senate, as elected representatives, to do their job. Turning Point was denied for the same reasons many other prospective RSOs are denied each quarter, and they had every right to correct the issues the Senate presented and apply again in Spring. However, they entirely misrepresented this process in an attempt to make it seem like “the left” was silencing them, when in reality their reasons were far from political. I don’t personally agree with Turning Point’s mission or values in any way, but had the Senate voted to register them, I would’ve defended that decision wholeheartedly. I just do not defend the administration intervening in ANY student government activity, as this could easily turn into a larger problem in which both sides are being censored and overrode.
Avery,
I want to thank you for your strength and leadership and specifically your ability to respond to comments, no matter how patronizing (and believe me the above comment is one for the record books), with such poise and grace. Persist on and do it loudly!
Fellow SCCAP’er,
Ciaran