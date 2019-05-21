ASG Looks to the Past and Considers the Future

Senators discuss RSO funds and polling station possibilities
Madeline Gile
The Santa Clara
May 16, 2019
During Week Six of spring quarter, guest
speaker Kelci Baughman McDowell from Archives and Special Collections presented at the
Associate Student Government (ASG) weekly
meeting to reflect on ASG’s history.
Following the presentation, the Senate discussed how to allocate funds for Registered
Student Organizations (RSO).
A resolution was passed to provide polling
stations on campus for the 2020 election.
McDowell reminded senators of ASG’s past
at Santa Clara dating back to 1892.
McDowell presented records and campaign
strategies of previous ASG candidates that
revealed both the development and lasting
traditions of ASG.
Past ASG events include the bacchanalian
1981 spring movies that, among other reasons,
was popular for its champagne service.
While no longer an event that is held at
Santa Clara “There seems to be a theme of
drinking and partying that is continual at
Santa Clara,” McDowell said.
Following McDowell’s presentation, the
Senate shifted toward making decisions that
affect Santa Clara’s future.
ASG is faced with the decision of how to
properly distribute funding for RSOs.
In previous years, $10,000 has gone unused
due to over-allocating funding.
If the 2019 budget is not spent, fewer funds
will be granted to RSOs in the coming year.
In order to utilize the total budget, a proposal was presented to move the leftover
money to the summer RSO budget.
However, because the fiscal year ends June
30, which means the money used to fund RSO
events in the summer would have to come out
of next year’s budget.
The Senate will continue to work on a solution and will vote on a new proposal at next
week’s meeting.
After reviewing RSO funds, ASG also voted
in favor of a resolution to place polling stations
on campus for the 2020 elections.
This will give students direct access to
voting. The resolution passed with the goal
of bringing access to students and ultimately
increasing student participation.
The next Senate meeting will be held
Thursday at 7 p.m. Location to be announced.
Contact Madeline Gile at mgile@scu.edu or
call (408) 554-4852.