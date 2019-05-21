ASG Looks to the Past and Considers the Future

Senators discuss RSO funds and polling station possibilities



Madeline Gile

The Santa Clara

May 16, 2019

During Week Six of spring quarter, guest

speaker Kelci Baughman McDowell from Archives and Special Collections presented at the

Associate Student Government (ASG) weekly

meeting to reflect on ASG’s history.

Following the presentation, the Senate discussed how to allocate funds for Registered

Student Organizations (RSO).

A resolution was passed to provide polling

stations on campus for the 2020 election.

McDowell reminded senators of ASG’s past

at Santa Clara dating back to 1892.

McDowell presented records and campaign

strategies of previous ASG candidates that

revealed both the development and lasting

traditions of ASG.

Past ASG events include the bacchanalian

1981 spring movies that, among other reasons,

was popular for its champagne service.

While no longer an event that is held at

Santa Clara “There seems to be a theme of

drinking and partying that is continual at

Santa Clara,” McDowell said.

Following McDowell’s presentation, the

Senate shifted toward making decisions that

affect Santa Clara’s future.

ASG is faced with the decision of how to

properly distribute funding for RSOs.

In previous years, $10,000 has gone unused

due to over-allocating funding.

If the 2019 budget is not spent, fewer funds

will be granted to RSOs in the coming year.

In order to utilize the total budget, a proposal was presented to move the leftover

money to the summer RSO budget.

However, because the fiscal year ends June

30, which means the money used to fund RSO

events in the summer would have to come out

of next year’s budget.

The Senate will continue to work on a solution and will vote on a new proposal at next

week’s meeting.

After reviewing RSO funds, ASG also voted

in favor of a resolution to place polling stations

on campus for the 2020 elections.

This will give students direct access to

voting. The resolution passed with the goal

of bringing access to students and ultimately

increasing student participation.

The next Senate meeting will be held

Thursday at 7 p.m. Location to be announced.

