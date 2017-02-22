ASG Senate Recap

Student leaders support increased funding for Malley

Bella Rios

The Santa Clara

February 22, 2017

Last Thursday, the Associated Student Government Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of increased funding for Malley Fitness Center.

The resolution, drafted by Alex Perlman, Areany Tolentino and Jack Herstam, addressed Malley’s reduced hours and the need for new gym equipment.

“(ASG) strongly (requests) that the funds be allocated toward Campus Recreation’s student wage budget to maintain its current hours and that funding in the near future be allocated towards new equipment for a growing student population,” the resolution states.

According to Herstam, the university has not reevaluated the Campus Recreation’s budget in the last nine years and they now face a $40,000 deficit. Perlman recognized that the reduced hours might not change this year, but remained hopeful that funding could increase for next year.

During the Feb. 17 discussion, several student senators questioned whether the student activity fee would increase to expand funding for Campus Recreation. However, Senator Ahmer Israr cautioned that if the student activity fee were to increase, it should accurately reflect the Campus Recreation’s budgetary needs.

“Financial measures must be deliberative and in line with the amount of funding so we’re not unnecessarily raising fees,” Israr said.

Perlman acknowledged the value in Israr’s concern, but said the resolution intended to promote dialogue about Campus Recreation’s underfunding and express student dissatisfaction over Malley’s changed hours and aging equipment.

Senators Mayron Mulugeta and Jaia Rovaris also introduced a resolution calling for a resource center and full-time liaison to provide increased support to undocumented students at the meeting. Their resolution was presented in support of the Undocumented Students and Allies Association (USAA), a registered student organization on campus.

According to Mulugeta and Rovaris, one student intern currently coordinates the needs of all undocumented students on campus. They said the amount of work is sizeable and requires a full-time, paid coordinator. The liaison would connect students to a network of people within the university.

The proposed resource center would be housed within a preexisting building and offer confidentiality, job opportunities and referrals to professionals. Mulugeta and Rovaris said that a stand-alone building would not be preferable as it could expose the status of undocumented students. “There is concern that if (undocumented students are) going to a standalone building … it’s very recognizable that the student is undocumented,” Rovaris said.

Senator Kayla Williams suggested specifying in the resolution that the proposed resources be available to Santa Clara’s entire undocumented community, not just undergraduate students. The resolution will be voted on next week.

The senators also discused scheduled changes to Benson Memorial Center. On behalf of the Dining Services Advisory Commission, Perlman announced that a new student market will be constructed in the lower level of Benson the summer.

The plans for the market include a mochi bar, açaí bar and full bakery. A new dining hall with kiosk ordering services and modern aesthetics is also underway. There is also a pending discussion about once again serving alcohol in The Bronco.

The last resolution discussed proposed a school-wide contest with a cash prize to search for a second fight song. It was drafted by ASG members Rachel Wiggins, Mac McOsker and Tom Valentine.

Both, the resolution suggested that current students and alumni would be eligible to participate. The resolution will be voted on next week.

Various organizations including the Japanese Student Association (JSA), Relay for Life, Intandesh and Bronco Hack 2017 requested funding for spring quarter events.

ASG Senate will meet again on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

Contact Bella Rios at irios@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.