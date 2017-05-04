ASG Senate Slate: 2017-2018

Sophie Mattson

The Santa Clara

May 4, 2017

Associated Student Government election results are in!

Junior Jack Herstam was elected president and sophomore Sam Perez was elected vice president. The two ran on a platform promoting transparency within both ASG and the administration, the prioritization of diversity and inclusion. The duo also hope to focus on mental health issues on campus, such as increasing funding for mental health clubs, and promote Santa Clara athletics and fitness by appointing student representatives from the Malley Center to lobby for budget stability.

The slate for class senators is as follows:

Senior Senators: Amy Monzon, Angelica Fuentes and Thayne Kollmorgen.

Junior Senators: Henry Asch, Victoria Linares, Jack Codiga and Rory Pannkuk.

Sophomore Senators: Helen Kassa, Duncan McDonell, David Warne, Mackenzie Bartz and Avery James.

The race for Senate Chair was too close to call, so a runoff election between candidates Aly Motzel and Alex Perlman is currently being held on ecampus to determine the winner.

Contact Sophie Mattson at editor@thesantaclara.org or call (408) 554-4849.