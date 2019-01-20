ASG Week One Starts Up with OneUp

Senate starts the quarter with an RSO proposal



Anthony Alegrete

Associate Reporter

January 17, 2019

During this new quarter, Associated Student Government (ASG) has selected the word “enrich” as their quarterly inspiration.

Sophomore Senator Nicholas Niehaus remarks on the meaning of this word in relation to the various projects of ASG members.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the projects that ASG members are working on grow this quarter, and to see how those projects enrich the SCU community,” Niehaus said.

With enrichment at the heart of ASG’s mission this quarter, work within the Bronco community has been placed at the forefront.

The week one senate meeting brought the campus’ student government together to reconvene about events that occured on campus, as well as potential changes and new opportunities for students.

OneUp, a dual-faceted club and entrepreneurship incubator was proposed during the meeting for Registered Student Organization (RSO) accreditation.

Its incubator consists of an application process culminating into 10 potential teams that pair with industry professionals to begin the process of creating their own start-ups.

The work done throughout the 10-week incubator culminates into a pitch night, allowing for venture capitalists to critique the business plans and products proposed by the teams in that quarter’s cohort.

OneUp officer and senior student Will McMullen commented on the organization’s inspirations and what makes it different among other entrepreneurship organizations on campus in the past.

“We started creating this ‘for students, by students’ platform,” McMullen said. “We believe that this platform can be very successful as it drives higher engagement throughout the student body.”

They also plan on creating an entrepreneurship club to reach a broader range of students. This entrepreneurship club would allow for various workshops and speaker series to be available to the general student body.

While entrepreneurship opportunities similar to OneUp have existed in the past, the availability of OneUp and the intended outreach on campus is unique.

The next ASG meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 17 in the Williman room at 7 p.m.

Contact Anthony Alegrete at aalegrete@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.