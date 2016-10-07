Batting a “Million” with Bon Iver’s New Album

Celebrated folk group explores new genres in “22, A Million”



Bobby Curry

Associate Reporter

October 6, 2016

On Sept. 30, Justin Vernon’s indie folk project Bon Iver finally released their third studio album, a follow up to their critically-acclaimed self-titled record of 2011.

And yes, if you are wondering, this is the same group that made the commercial hit “Skinny Love,” and we can all have our own opinions regarding that. But nevertheless, they are back with an ambitious and far more experimental sound in “22, A Million.”

After teasing long-time fans with singles, street art and scattered news about the album, Bon Iver delivers a new and different style from his past work. Glitchy voices layered over one another fill the tracks as synths make a real first impression upon Vernon’s music.

“22, A Million” is new, but it’s a progression that doesn’t evolve past Bon Iver’s emotive ability. Often times, songs filled with heavy production indicate a lack of attention to unemotional, generic lyrics, or perhaps serve to hide this type of lyricism completely. However, Vernon’s compassion breaks through in every song, even in the transitional bridges of the album like “715 – CREEKS.” Throughout the album, Vernon’s play with vocal range alongside the sweeping melodies creates an atmosphere rich in beautiful and layered compositions.

One of the more noticeable—and already much talked about—aspects of the record is the cryptic, symbolic infusion into this album’s artwork and tracklisting. The album cover features a slew of bizarre images, such as what appears to be a globe with butterfly wings and a snake with a crutch. Song titles include such mysteries as: “____45____” and “8 (circle).”

While a little gimmicky to me, I can appreciate the time the artwork artist and designer of the album, Eric Carlson, dedicated to trying to symbolize and stylistically represent the songs in this album.

As the artist explained to the Minneapolis based art museum, the Walker Art Center, he was very much integrated into Bon Iver’s music making process to create the song titles and artwork.

“The songs were all numbers from the start, multiple numbers at first,” Carlson said. “So we would listen to each song, talk about the numbers, talk about the song, watch the lyrics take form, makes lists, make drawings. Real references and experiences are collaged in both the music and the artwork.”

Simply put, this experimental album is a must listen. Bringing in influences from Vernon’s past work with both James Blake and Kanye West, the album ventures into new territory, but again, doesn’t travel too far from the Bon Iver that we want.

However, other tracks deserving of praise are “666 t” and “8 (circle),” with their introspective and digitized croons.

Even if this is going to be your first listen to the group, take a listen to “22, A Million.” It will certainly impress.

