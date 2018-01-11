Book Expresses a Post-American Worldview

Suzy Hansen’s successful 2017 book
challenges readers’ view of America’s
position in global politics
Ethan Beberness
Staff Reporter
January 11, 2018
America has changed since the days of the Lost Generation
and the idealized American expatriate author. No longer are
we the fledgling, rebellious country who stood up to European
imperial power—our nation has become the imperial power.
Suzy Hansen’s “Notes on a Foreign Country: An American
Abroad in a Post-American World” is a wake-up call to anyone
with romanticized fantasies of the United States’ as benefactor
in global history.
Through an introspective analysis of her political beliefs and
worldview, Hansen points her finger at so-called “progressive”
Americans. After all, regardless of how objectively readers may
perceive themselves, “an objective American mind is still first
and foremost an American mind.”
According to Hansen, even the most liberal American still
possesses a subconscious, nationalistic view on foreign policy.
Americans are raised to believe that America is a benevolent,
generous nation that only intervenes in international affairs
with the best intentions.
Hansen suggests that the United States’ foreign policy is
more similar to that of the British or French empires than
most Americans might readily believe.
In order to understand Hansen’s point of view, the reader
must first make a major paradigm shift. After all, regardless
of how objectively the reader may perceivethink themselves
to be, “an objective American mind is still, first and foremost
still an American mind.”
“Notes on a Foreign Country” demonstrates how the United
States defines freedom, justice and a higher quality of life for
other nations and how those definitions are enforced by a
powerful, possessive and global empire. Though similar to
the British or French in its purpose, this empire has a different
structure.
Rather than operating through colonization (though we do
have “nearly 800 military bases in more than several countries,”
according to Politico), the American Empire is built through
strong armed control exercised on nations we regard as lesser,
backwards or barbaric.
Hansen focuses primarily on American influence in Turkey
because she is based in Istanbul, though she does explore the
role of the U.S. in Egypt, Pakistan and Iran.
However, what makes her Turkish-based perspective so
interesting are the similarities between American and Turkish
culture, particularly our violent and nationalistic tendencies.
One teacher explained to Hansen that, in Turkey, “War and
war making are essential to [Turkish] culture.” Furthermore,
“Turks learned that the military must stay strong to protect
them from constant foreign and domestic threats,” according
to Hansen. Sound familiar?
The Turkish equivalent of George Washington is a man
named Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a hero of the First World War
and founder of modern Turkey after the collapse of the Ottoman
Empire.
Students go on a mandatory trip to Gallipoli, the site of “a
giant victory for the flailing Turks, and from which Atatürk
emerged as a brilliant hero,” during World War I.
This political pilgrimage is reminiscent of the eighth-grade
field trips many young Americans take to Washington D.C.
each year. The similarities between American and Turkish
nationalism go even deeper, especially when citizens have
been attacked.
Once, when a group of Kurdish militants (representing a
heavily oppressed ethnic group present in not just Turkey, but
also Iran, Iraq and Syria) killed a group of Turkish soldiers,
Hansen saw her neighborhood erupt with the red of Turkish
flags.
“People marched down Istiklal Caddesi waving those enormous
bloodred Turkish flags, the men sporting red bandanas
like warriors, the women holding photos of Atatürk on sticks,
the children clutching signs that read ‘We are all Turks,’”
Hansen says, describing the reaction in Istanbul to the attack.
Hansen’s friend Caner, a Kurd, jokes to her, “Maybe we
should buy a flag. Just in case?”
This reaction is reminiscent of the proliferation of American
flags and active, aggressive, outward patriotism displayed
after the 9/11 attacks.
Every American should have a desire to understand the
nation’s true position as a world power. We should question
why citizens of another country might hate the United States.
“Notes on a Foreign Country” is an excellent place from
which readers can begin to learn about the true nature of
United States foreign policy — to understand our country’s
position as a world power and how we have angered citizens
of other nations.
Hansen’s tight, informative prose relays event after event
of mismanaged foreign intervention, showing how the long
term effects of American influence abroad.
In light of recent changes in American foreign policy, especially
regarding Pakistan and Israel, it is imperative that
citizens are informed of not just the American perspective of
the region, but also the local reactions to the United States in
their world.
An informed populace is the lifeblood of a strong democracy.
Hansen’s “Notes on a Foreign Country”is a last-ditch effort in
informing the people.
Contact Ethan Beberness at ebeberness@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.