Book Expresses a Post-American Worldview

Suzy Hansen’s successful 2017 book

challenges readers’ view of America’s

position in global politics

Ethan Beberness

Staff Reporter

January 11, 2018

America has changed since the days of the Lost Generation

and the idealized American expatriate author. No longer are

we the fledgling, rebellious country who stood up to European

imperial power—our nation has become the imperial power.

Suzy Hansen’s “Notes on a Foreign Country: An American

Abroad in a Post-American World” is a wake-up call to anyone

with romanticized fantasies of the United States’ as benefactor

in global history.

Through an introspective analysis of her political beliefs and

worldview, Hansen points her finger at so-called “progressive”

Americans. After all, regardless of how objectively readers may

perceive themselves, “an objective American mind is still first

and foremost an American mind.”

According to Hansen, even the most liberal American still

possesses a subconscious, nationalistic view on foreign policy.

Americans are raised to believe that America is a benevolent,

generous nation that only intervenes in international affairs

with the best intentions.

Hansen suggests that the United States’ foreign policy is

more similar to that of the British or French empires than

most Americans might readily believe.

In order to understand Hansen’s point of view, the reader

must first make a major paradigm shift. After all, regardless

of how objectively the reader may perceivethink themselves

to be, “an objective American mind is still, first and foremost

still an American mind.”

“Notes on a Foreign Country” demonstrates how the United

States defines freedom, justice and a higher quality of life for

other nations and how those definitions are enforced by a

powerful, possessive and global empire. Though similar to

the British or French in its purpose, this empire has a different

structure.

Rather than operating through colonization (though we do

have “nearly 800 military bases in more than several countries,”

according to Politico), the American Empire is built through

strong armed control exercised on nations we regard as lesser,

backwards or barbaric.

Hansen focuses primarily on American influence in Turkey

because she is based in Istanbul, though she does explore the

role of the U.S. in Egypt, Pakistan and Iran.

However, what makes her Turkish-based perspective so

interesting are the similarities between American and Turkish

culture, particularly our violent and nationalistic tendencies.

One teacher explained to Hansen that, in Turkey, “War and

war making are essential to [Turkish] culture.” Furthermore,

“Turks learned that the military must stay strong to protect

them from constant foreign and domestic threats,” according

to Hansen. Sound familiar?

The Turkish equivalent of George Washington is a man

named Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a hero of the First World War

and founder of modern Turkey after the collapse of the Ottoman

Empire.

Students go on a mandatory trip to Gallipoli, the site of “a

giant victory for the flailing Turks, and from which Atatürk

emerged as a brilliant hero,” during World War I.

This political pilgrimage is reminiscent of the eighth-grade

field trips many young Americans take to Washington D.C.

each year. The similarities between American and Turkish

nationalism go even deeper, especially when citizens have

been attacked.

Once, when a group of Kurdish militants (representing a

heavily oppressed ethnic group present in not just Turkey, but

also Iran, Iraq and Syria) killed a group of Turkish soldiers,

Hansen saw her neighborhood erupt with the red of Turkish

flags.

“People marched down Istiklal Caddesi waving those enormous

bloodred Turkish flags, the men sporting red bandanas

like warriors, the women holding photos of Atatürk on sticks,

the children clutching signs that read ‘We are all Turks,’”

Hansen says, describing the reaction in Istanbul to the attack.

Hansen’s friend Caner, a Kurd, jokes to her, “Maybe we

should buy a flag. Just in case?”

This reaction is reminiscent of the proliferation of American

flags and active, aggressive, outward patriotism displayed

after the 9/11 attacks.

Every American should have a desire to understand the

nation’s true position as a world power. We should question

why citizens of another country might hate the United States.

“Notes on a Foreign Country” is an excellent place from

which readers can begin to learn about the true nature of

United States foreign policy — to understand our country’s

position as a world power and how we have angered citizens

of other nations.

Hansen’s tight, informative prose relays event after event

of mismanaged foreign intervention, showing how the long

term effects of American influence abroad.

In light of recent changes in American foreign policy, especially

regarding Pakistan and Israel, it is imperative that

citizens are informed of not just the American perspective of

the region, but also the local reactions to the United States in

their world.

An informed populace is the lifeblood of a strong democracy.

Hansen’s “Notes on a Foreign Country”is a last-ditch effort in

informing the people.

