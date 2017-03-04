BREAKING: Santa Clara Mourns the Loss of Will Taylor

Senior economics major passes away unexpectedly

Sophie Mattson

The Santa Clara

March 4, 2017

The sudden death of a Santa Clara student has left the university community in shock.

Senior William Taylor passed away unexpectedly between the night of March 3 and the morning of March 4.

University President Fr. Michael Engh, S.J., announced the tragic news to the university community in a March 4 email.

Taylor hailed from Mercer Island, Washingon, and graduated from Mercer Island High School in 2013.

He was expected to graduate from Santa Clara in Spring 2017, and was majoring in economics and minoring in political science. He was also a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity.

“At this time of sadness, we also remember the gift of his life that he shared with his classmates and friends, co-workers on campus, and Sigma Pi fraternity brothers,” Engh said in the email. “We shall pray for Will and ask that God grant him the peace of eternal life.”

The Office of Student Life will pass on condolences to Taylor’s family, which can be sent to the following address.

The Taylor Family

c/o Office of Student Life

Santa Clara University

500 El Camino Real

Santa Clara, CA 95053

“We join with Will’s family and friends in mourning and offer consolation amidst the pain of great loss,” Engh said in the email.

Students, faculty and staff affected by the loss are encouraged to seek support from Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), the Office of Student Life and Campus Ministry.

