Broncos Prepare For Postseason

Broncos have another shot at St. Mary’s in WCC tournament

Claire McLoughlin

The Santa Clara

March 2, 2017

Women’s basketball split their final two conference games, ending the season in sixth place as they prepare for the West Coast Conference Tournament.

Santa Clara took down the University of the Pacific on Feb. 23, beating the Tigers by 10 points, 61-51. The Broncos dominated from tipoff and held a convincing 11-point lead going into halftime. They would lead for the rest of the game, though Pacific went on a run and outscored the Broncos in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos struggled with shooting from behind the arc but made up for it with points in the paint. This would prove to be vital to Santa Clara’s victory: the Broncos scored 38 points to Pacific’s 18 and outrebounded the Tigers 40-31.

The Broncos returned to Leavey on Feb. 25 to host the Gaels of St Mary’s College. Santa Clara also honored their three senior forwards Marie Bertholdt, Beth Carlson and Lori Parkinson. Unfortunately, the Broncos couldn’t secure a win and lost to SMC 73-58.

“Saint Mary’s was good today,” said Santa Clara head coach Bill Carr, “Give them all the credit. They took it to us and got us on our heels.”

Despite the loss, the Broncos remain focused and determined as they look towards the West Coast Conference tournament held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The slew of games for Santa Clara begins Thursday, March 2 with a matchup against St Mary’s, and though they lost before, don’t count the Broncos out just yet.

“If you’re a competitor, which we have a ton of, you get this one out of your system and get ready to go to Las Vegas and let things rip and see what happens,” Carr said. “We’re going to have to be ready to go on Thursday night.”

Regardless of the outcome, Santa Clara’s seniors will never forget their time donning the Bronco uniform.

“This is the closest team I have ever been a part of, and I know that everyone has my back on and off the court. The relationships I have made on this team are something I will cherish the rest of my life, and basketball has taught more than I could imagine,” said senior Beth Carlson. “I wouldn’t want to end my basketball career with anyone else, and I can’t wait to go to Vegas with this team.”

“This season has had lots of ups and downs but I’m thankful for the learning process and the journey,” said Bertholdt. “The tournament is always super fun. It’s win or go home time and the competition is at an all-time high and always a great experience and opportunity.”

And when it comes to St. Mary’s, Carlson the Broncos will show up ready for a fight. “Our team has a fire lit under us after losing both games against them,” Carlson said. “We have something to prove, and I know as a senior I want to end on a high note.”

The matchup with St. Mary’s College begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

