Broncos Take Down Pacific

Santa Clara takes two of three in last home series of the year

Eduardo Ruano

The Santa Clara

May 18, 2017

After two straight wins, Santa Clara failed to earn the sweep after losing 6-2 on Senior Day.

The series started off well for the Broncos with the team winning a closely contested opener 5-3.

First baseman Jake Brodt he went 3-for-4 to finish with all of Santa Clara’s five RBIs on the day.

Starting pitcher Grant Nechak delivered a strong outing, pitching eight innings while allowing three runs on just four hits. Nechak collected five strikeouts to get his second win of the season.

First-year Alonzo Billips closed out the game to earn his first save of the season.

The Broncos continued their sensational form into the second game of the series, defeating Pacific 7-2.

“We played great team baseball on both Friday and Saturday night,” said Head Coach Dan O’Brien. “(We were) outstanding on the mound, defensively, and at the plate.”

Tyler Meditz and Matt Smithwick played well for the Broncos, as they each went 3-for-5, with Smithwick chipping in an RBI.

Shortstop Austin Fisher and catcher Lucas Eliason added two RBIs apiece.

Starting pitcher Jacob Steffens pitched yet a complete game, giving up two earned runs on eight hits while tallying an impressive nine strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the year.

Saturday marked Steffen’s fourth complete game of the season.

The Broncos could not carry the momentum into Sunday, falling in the final game of the series by a score of 6-2. Smithwick again put in a good day at the plate, going 2-for-4 and chipping in one RBI on the day.

“I was seeing the ball pretty well and my timing felt great,” Smithwick said.

Starting pitcher Eric Lex went seven and a third innings, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits while collecting four strikeouts.

With their record standing at 13-37, there’s no hiding the fact the season could have gone better. But the record does not tell the whole story.

“It’s important for our guys to see the big picture,” O’Brien said. “The lessons learned from this season are going to be key to our success next season.”

O’Brien’s optimism stems throughout the entire team and will play a key part of the relentless development of the program.

“We have a lot of guys coming back next year,” Smithwick said. “So I think our team chemistry is really going to grow through the offseason and become even stronger than it already is.”

The Broncos will close out the regular season with a three game series at Saint Mary’s in Moraga. Santa Clara will hope to spoil any chance the Gaels have at reaching the postseason.

Contact Eduardo Ruano at eruano@scu. edu or call (408) 554-4852.