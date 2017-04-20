Campus Safety Reports

The Santa Clara

April 20, 2017

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

April 12: A campus resident was intoxicated and vomiting in a Dunne Residence Hall restroom after drinking five shots of vodka at an off-campus party. Campus Safety, SCU EMS, SCPD, SCFD and paramedics responded. Paramedics transported her to O’Connor Hospital.

April 18: A campus resident was intoxicated and vomiting on the Sanfilippo Hall stairs. SCU EMS evaluated her and a friend transported her to O’Connor Hospital.

Bike Theft

April 16: A suspicious male was observed taking a secured bicycle from the Swig Residence Hall bike racks. SCPD was contacted and responded. He was taken into custody for theft and possession of burglary tools.

Found Property

April 12: A walkie-talkie was found on the lawn area by Locatelli Student Activity Center and turned into Campus Safety.

April 17: A men’s wrist watch was found and turned into Campus Safety.

Informational Report

April 14: An alumnus reported being rudely denied access into a Learning Commons restroom at the building’s closing hour. Campus Safety documented the incident.

Medical Emergency

April 11: A campus resident lost consciousness and hit the back of her head after falling in her room. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD responded. A parent picked her up and transported her to a hospital.

April 16: A campus resident lost consciousness and hit his head in a Sobrato Residence Hall bathroom. SCU EMS evaluated him and a private vehicle transported him to O’Connor Hospital.

Motor Vehicle Theft

April 16: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Sobrato Parking Lot. SCPD was notified and responded.

Property Damage

April 13: A Residence Life staff member’s bulletin board was reportedly vandalized.

April 18: A safe space sticker was found partially peeled off an office door in St. Joseph’s Hall.

Suspicious Person

April 18: While in the Abby Sobrato Mall fountain area, a student reported that two suspicious males were making unusual comments concerning him. Campus Safety responded to question both males and they left the area without further incident.

April 18: Two non-affiliates were soliciting donations inside the Harrington Learning Commons. They were admonished for trespassing and asked to leave campus.

From Campus Safety reports. Email news@thesantaclara.org.