Campus Safety Reports

The Santa Clara
April 20, 2017
Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency
April 12: A campus resident was intoxicated and vomiting in a Dunne Residence Hall restroom after drinking five shots of vodka at an off-campus party. Campus Safety, SCU EMS, SCPD, SCFD and paramedics responded. Paramedics transported her to O’Connor Hospital.
April 18: A campus resident was intoxicated and vomiting on the Sanfilippo Hall stairs. SCU EMS evaluated her and a friend transported her to O’Connor Hospital.
Bike Theft
April 16: A suspicious male was observed taking a secured bicycle from the Swig Residence Hall bike racks. SCPD was contacted and responded. He was taken into custody for theft and possession of burglary tools.
Found Property
April 12: A walkie-talkie was found on the lawn area by Locatelli Student Activity Center and turned into Campus Safety.
April 17: A men’s wrist watch was found and turned into Campus Safety.
Informational Report
April 14: An alumnus reported being rudely denied access into a Learning Commons restroom at the building’s closing hour. Campus Safety documented the incident.
Medical Emergency
April 11: A campus resident lost consciousness and hit the back of her head after falling in her room. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD responded. A parent picked her up and transported her to a hospital.
April 16: A campus resident lost consciousness and hit his head in a Sobrato Residence Hall bathroom. SCU EMS evaluated him and a private vehicle transported him to O’Connor Hospital.
Motor Vehicle Theft
April 16: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Sobrato Parking Lot. SCPD was notified and responded.
Property Damage
April 13: A Residence Life staff member’s bulletin board was reportedly vandalized.
April 18: A safe space sticker was found partially peeled off an office door in St. Joseph’s Hall.
Suspicious Person
April 18: While in the Abby Sobrato Mall fountain area, a student reported that two suspicious males were making unusual comments concerning him. Campus Safety responded to question both males and they left the area without further incident.
April 18: Two non-affiliates were soliciting donations inside the Harrington Learning Commons. They were admonished for trespassing and asked to leave campus.
From Campus Safety reports. Email news@thesantaclara.org.