Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

May 20: A female student was intoxicated at Benson Center lobby after drinking at an off-campus party. SCU EMS evaluated her and she was transported to her off-campus home by taxi.

May 20: A male student was reported intoxicated and unable to care for himself at the corner of Lafayette & Bellomy Field. SCPD, SCFD and paramedics responded. Paramedics transported him to O’Connor Hospital.

May 20: A male and female student were observed intoxicated, crossing the street on Market Street in the middle of the night and then then fell on the lawn area of 564 Alviso Street. SCPD was contacted and responded. The male student was uncooperative and verbally abusive to Campus Safety and SCPD officers. The female student was transported to O’Connor Hospital for further medical assistance and the male student was taken into custody for being drunk in public.

May 20: A campus resident was reported intoxicated and throwing items in his room. He was evaluated by SCU EMS and refused medical care. His fake ID was confiscated for disposition.

Found Property

May 17: Three lost and found backpacks were turned in to the Campus Safety office from Benson Memorial Center.

May 17: Seven skateboards were turned over to the Campus Safety office from Benson Memorial Center lost and found.

May 20: An electric cart key was found and turned in to Campus Safety office.

May 21: A backpack was found unattended in Bannan Hall and turned in to Campus Safety office.

Medical Emergency

May 17: A student injured his ankle while playing basketball in Malley Center. SCU EMS gave him medical assistance.

May 20: A campus resident injured his knee and ankle with throwing darts while playing a game at an off campus location. SCU EMS gave him medical assistance.

Prowling

May 22: Students reported that a non-affiliate male trespasser was in their backyard on Locust Street without permission. Campus Safety and SCPD responded. The non-affiliate male was taken into custody for prowling.

Student Behavior

May 17: Campus Safety documented a report of a cyber bullying incident involving a university staff member.

May 20: A student was observed pushing a shopping cart into a Swig Residence Hall elevator with two students inside the cart. They were confronted and identified by a Housing and Residence Life staff member, but left the scene before Campus Safety arrived.

May 22: A male student reported being threatened by another male student who was denied access into Casa Italiana. The other student was identified and will be questioned. From Campus Safety reports.

