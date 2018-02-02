CAMPUS SAFETY

Bike and Bike Part Theft

Jan. 27: A bicycle was reported stolen from the Bannan Labs bike rack.

Jan 27: A bicycle tire was reported stolen from a parked bicycle, at the Bannan Labs bike rack. Found Property

Jan. 29: An umbrella was found and turned in to the CSS office.

Jan. 29: A longboard was found in Benson Center and turned in to CSS office.

Jan. 29: A skateboard was found in the Learning Commons and turned in to the CSS office. Information Report

Jan. 25: A staff member reported she may have accidentally hit another parked vehicle, while attempting to park on the second floor of the Main Parking Structure. CSS documented the incident.

Jan. 25: An unauthorized banner was found displayed near the St. Joseph Hall main entrance. It was taken down.

Jan. 26: A campus resident was seen carrying a “STOP” sign and walking toward the Swig Residence Hall entrance. He claimed to have obtained the sign from a friend at an off-campus location when asked by a CSS Officer.

Jan. 26: The University Villas pedestrian gate was found damaged. A review of video revealed a student kicked the crash bar of the gate.

Jan. 29: Students were reported sleeping in various rooms in Mayer Theatre. The students had left the building upon CSS arrival.

Medical Emergency

Jan. 26: A campus resident suffered a concussion when he fell off a horse while riding at an off-campus location. He was evaluated by SCU EMS on campus and transported to O’Connor Hospital by a private vehicle.

Jan. 29: A student injured his knee while playing frisbee at Bellomy Field. He was evaluated by SCU EMS and transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Jan. 30: A campus resident reported having an earache. She was evaluated by SCU EMS. Non-Injury Traffic Accident

Jan. 25: A vehicle was observed backing into another parked vehicle, on the third floor of the Main Parking Structure, while attempting to park. The driver then left without leaving a note on the damaged vehicle. CSS placed a note on both vehicles.

Suspicious Person

Jan. 26: Female students reported being approached by a suspicious non-affiliate male, who made inappropriate comments toward them, making them uncomfortable. He was admonished for trespassing and escorted off campus by a CSS officer.

Jan. 27: A suspicious unknown male was reported making obscene gestures toward a female student at the corner of Loyola Hall. CSS was able to locate him for questioning. He refused to identify himself when asked and left campus without further incident.

From Campus Safety reports. Email news@thesantaclara.org