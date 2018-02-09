CAMPUS SAFETY

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

Feb. 2: Two non-affiliate guests were reported as intoxicated after attending a party in Swig Residence Hall. They were evaluated by SCU EMS and allowed to remain in the host campus resident’s room for the night.

Feb. 2: A student was found intoxicated and vomiting outside of Swig Residence Hall. He was evaluated by SCFD and transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Feb. 3: A non-affiliate male guest was reported intoxicated and staying inside a female campus resident’s shared room, without permission of two co-residents. He was evaluated by SCFD and transported back to his home by a taxi.

Feb. 4: A campus resident was found lying unresponsive on the floor of a Swig Residence Hall hallway. She was evaluated by SCU EMS. SCFD and SCPD were contacted and responded. She was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Elevator Malfunction

Feb. 1: A Benson Center elevator was reported malfunctioning with a person trapped inside. The person was able to open the elevator door a short time later. A technician was contacted for repair.

Information Report

Feb. 6: A student reported that someone had gained entry into his parked vehicle and scattered his documents throughout the vehicle in the Cowell Lot. Nothing was reported missing or damaged.

Medical Emergency

Feb. 3: A campus resident reported having chest pains after having accidentally inhaled the smoke from a lit paper towel, which caught fire while cooking. He was evaluated by SCU EMS and declined transportation to a hospital.

Feb. 4: A campus resident injured her ankle and requested medical assistance. She was given an ice pack by SCU EMS.

Suspicious Incident

Feb. 2: A non-affiliate male was reported causing a disturbance by making derogatory comments at the Benson Center. He was questioned and admonished by a CSS officer. An hour later, he was found lying on the lawn area of the Benson lot, complaining of having chest pains. SCFD was contacted and responded. He was transported to emergency room by paramedics.

Feb. 5: A suspicious male who has been leaving unwanted flyers at the ROTC office was found on campus. CSS was able to contact him and identify him. He was admonished not to return to campus property.

Theft

Feb. 1: A vehicle’s window was reportedly found smashed-in at the Varsi lot. The owner was contacted. A backpack containing clothes was reported stolen from the vehicle. She was advised to file an SCPD report.

Feb. 5: A vehicle was reported stolen while parked in the Casa lot. Investigation is being conducted and it has been reported to SCPD.

