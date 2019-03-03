Information Report



Feb. 21: A Kenna Hall elevator was reported malfunctioning with a staff member trapped inside. Campus Safety and a technician responded.

Feb. 21: Four unattended commercial electric scooters were impounded on campus.

Feb. 21: Graffiti was found painted on the north fence of the Park Avenue apartments. A work order for cleanup was completed.

Feb. 22: A bicycle tire was reported stolen from a secured bicycle at the Shappell Lounge bike racks.

Feb. 23: Non-affiliate rugby team members were seen smoking marijuana on the Casa Italiana Residence Hall patio. They were admonished by a Campus Safety officer.

Feb 24: Bicycle tires were reported stolen from a secured bicycle at the Nobili Residence Hall bike racks. A review of video cameras revealed a male suspect removing both wheels from the bike. SCPD was advised.

Feb. 24: A light pole located on Santa Clara Street parking was found leaning and not fully secured to the ground. A work order was completed and barricades were placed around it.

Feb. 25: A Bon Appetit salad bar weight scale computer was reported displaying pornography when turned on. An investigation is being conducted.

Feb. 25: A security contractor for a construction site was taken into custody by SCPD for outstanding warrants and for possessioning methamphetamine.

Feb. 25: A rental car was reportedly found damaged at the Jesuit Residence parking lot. It is unknown if the damage was sustained on campus.

Feb. 26: A suspicious male was reported inside the restroom of Mission Church for an extended period of time, possibly smoking. Campus Safety was able to contact him, but he fled and boarded a bus. SCPD was notified and responded. He was identified and arrested for being drunk in public on the bus.

Feb. 26: Graffiti was found spray painted on the exterior cinder block wall at Schott Stadium.



Medical Emergency



Feb. 20: Two students collided and banged heads while playing soccer at Bellomy Field. They were evaluated and assisted by SCU EMS. One of the students was transported to O’Connor Hospital by an Uber.

Feb. 22: A student fell off his skateboard and injured his ankle. Campus Safety & SCFD responded. He was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Feb. 26: A campus resident was reported having flu-like symptoms and possibly lost consciousness. SCFD was contacted and responded. The resident was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.



Student Behavior



Feb. 21: Campus Safety investigated a report of a student hazing incident in the pool. A review of video coverage showed students wearing water polo team uniforms in the pool area. Nothing unusual was observed.

Feb. 21: Campus Safety responded to a noise disturbance coming from students in an off-campus residence on Bellomy Street. One of the students was contacted and advised to keep the noise down.

Feb. 22: A student was observed driving at an excessive speed through a stop sign on Palm Drive. He was contacted by a Campus Safety officer at the Main Parking Garage and was cautioned about hazardous driving.

