Campus Safety Report

THE SANTA CLARA

January 11, 2017

Property Damage

Jan. 3: A tractor trailer attempted to make a U-turn at the turnabout on Palm Drive. It drove over the curb and onto the lawn area, causing damage to the lawn. The driver provided the vehicle insurance information to Campus Safety.

Informational Report

Dec. 1: Flyers with a potentially offensive message were found in a men’s restroom in the Harrington Learning Commons. They were all taken down, documented and disposed of.

Dec. 30: A non-affiliate male fell off his electric scooter while trying to hop the curb on the Palm Drive sidewalk. SCPD and SCFD were contacted and responded. He did not suffer any injuries and was escorted to his bus stop on Benton Street.

Jan. 10: A non-affiliate male was playing with a pair of scissors in the student work station area of the Harrington Learning Commons. He was advised to put the scissors away and move away from the student work station area.

Suspicious Person

Jan. 2: A suspicious non-affiliate was found semiundressed and sleeping in his vehicle in the Washington Street Parking Lot. SCPD was contacted and responded. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Dec. 8: A vehicle was reported stolen from the South Sobrato Parking lot. SCPD was notified of the incident and took a report.

Tampering with Fire Alarm

Dec. 2: Campus Safety assisted Residence Life staff to investigate a marijuana odor in a resident’s room. Marijuana, paraphernalia and alcoholic beverages were found, confiscated and disposed of. The smoke detector in the room was found covered with a sock.

Dec. 8: Residence Life staff requested that Campus Safety conduct an alcohol search in a dorm room, where they found and disposed of marijuana and paraphernalia. Empty alcoholic beverages were thrown in a dumpster before Campus Safety’s arrival. The smoke detector in the room was found covered with a beanie.

Trespassing

Dec. 9: A non-affiliate male was reported in the Tiny House construction shed at 455 El Camino Real. He was admonished for trespassing. Campus Safety and SCPD advised him to stay off campus.

Vandalism

Dec. 4: The ceiling light fixture on the second floor hallway of Lucas Hall was found vandalized.

Dec. 9: Facilities reported that the Christmas tree in front of the Mission Church was vandalized. Surveillance video showed a male climbing the tree in the morning hours, then falling off. Lights and a tree branch were damaged.

From Campus Safety reports. Email news@thesantaclara.org.