April 26: A student falsely reported being stabbed to SCPD. The student was intoxicated and transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics. The student later admitted to having made a false report after Campus Safety had already sent out campus-wide alerts.

April 27: Graffiti was found written on the light standard at Schott Field.

April 30: Multiple crumpled flyers were found on atable by the bulletin board on the first floor north lobbyof O’Connor Hall. Campus Safety was able to identify thestudent who removed the flyers from the bulletin boardvia video camera. An investigation is being conducted.

April 30: A vehicle was reported as damaged whileparked in the Benson parking lot.

Medical Emergency

April 25: A campus resident was reportedly found sleeping in her room, with her face covered in blood, by her roommate. She claimed she fell while climbing the fence of the Finn Residence Hall construction area, after returning intoxicated from an off-campus party. She had no recollection of how she got to her room. SCFD was contacted and responded. She was transported to Valley Medical Center by paramedics.

April 25: A custodial staff member reported that he tripped and fell on the walkway near Mayer Theatre and sustained minor injuries.

April 29: A campus resident reported feeling ill with flu-like symptoms. He was evaluated by SCU EMS, who then requested SCFD’s response. He was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics for further medical care.

April 29: Campus Safety responded to a report of a female student causing a disturbance and harassing another student at the display table in front of the Campus Bookstore. She was uncooperative and argumentative when questioned by a Campus Safety officer. She was advised to contact the Office of Student Life to express her concerns.

April 29: A campus resident reported feeling extremely dizzy. She claimed it might have been caused by her medication. She was evaluated by SCU EMS,who requested SCFD’s response. SCFD responded and determined she was well enough to remain in her room.

Student Behavior

April 29: Three students were observed smokingmarijuana on the rooftop of the North parking garage.They were admonished by Campus Safety and advisedof the smoking policy on campus property.

Trespassing

April 30: A suspicious male, later identified as anon-affiliate, was reported performing recreational skateboarding on the stairs by Benson Memorial Center.He left the scene upon Campus Safety’s arrival. SCPD was notified and was able to locate him at an off-campus location. He was given a formal trespass warning.April 30: A non-affiliate male was reported yelling at passers-by at the corner of El Camino Real and Campbell Avenue. Campus Safety and SCPD responded. He was given a trespass warning.

From Campus Safety reports.

