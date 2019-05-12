Found Property
May 2: A case with Airpods was reported missing from
the Alumni Science lounge area.
May 6: Five skateboards from Benson Memorial
Center were turned in to Campus Safety.
May 6: Two bicycles with missing parts were
impounded from the Nobili Residence Hall bike racks.
May 6: A wallet containing a fraudulent driver’s
license belonging to a student was found at Benson
Memorial Center. The student was notified and the fake
driver’s license was confiscated and discarded.
Information Report
May 2: A toilet was found in the center of the Benson
Memorial Center fountain. Facilities responded to
remove the toilet.
May 6: Campus Safety and SCFD responded to a fire
alarm activation in Graham Residence Hall lounge area.
The lounge area was filled with smoke and the building
was evacuated. A resident was baking when the fumes
emitted from the back of the burner.
May 7: A garbage bag full of marijuana leaves was
found in the landscape area by the North parking garage.
The marijuana leaves were destroyed.
May 7: A staff member reported receiving unwanted
phone messages from an ex-employee.
Medical Emergency
May 2: A student was reported having a medical
episode during a class session in Kenna Hall. SCFD
was contacted and responded. He was transported to
O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.
May 2: A student injured herself while performing a
ballet move in the dance studio. She was transported to
O’Connor Hospital by a private vehicle.
May 3: A campus resident was feeling light-headed
and had a fever. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD
responded. He was transported to O’Connor Hospital
by paramedics.
May 5: A campus resident reported having severe
abdominal pains and was vomiting. He was evaluated
by SCU EMS, who requested SCFD’s response. He was
transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.
Student Behavior
May 5: Campus residents were found in possession
of alcoholic beverages, a beer bong, a vape pen and two
fake driver’s licenses in their room. The found items were
confiscated and discarded.
Suspicious Person
May 6: A suspicious male, later identified as a nonaffiliate male with previous trespass warnings was
observed looking around the University Villas complex
early in the morning. SCPD was contacted and responded.
He was given a formal trespass warning to stay off campus
property.
May 7: A suspicious non-affiliate male was observed
entering a Learning Commons mens’ restroom carrying a
metal water bottle and then proceeding to the basement.
He was approached by a Campus Safety officer and was
uncooperative when questioned. He handed the bottle
to the officer and left the building.
From Campus Safety reports.
