Found Property

May 2: A case with Airpods was reported missing from

the Alumni Science lounge area.

May 6: Five skateboards from Benson Memorial

Center were turned in to Campus Safety.

May 6: Two bicycles with missing parts were

impounded from the Nobili Residence Hall bike racks.

May 6: A wallet containing a fraudulent driver’s

license belonging to a student was found at Benson

Memorial Center. The student was notified and the fake

driver’s license was confiscated and discarded.

Information Report

May 2: A toilet was found in the center of the Benson

Memorial Center fountain. Facilities responded to

remove the toilet.

May 6: Campus Safety and SCFD responded to a fire

alarm activation in Graham Residence Hall lounge area.

The lounge area was filled with smoke and the building

was evacuated. A resident was baking when the fumes

emitted from the back of the burner.

May 7: A garbage bag full of marijuana leaves was

found in the landscape area by the North parking garage.

The marijuana leaves were destroyed.

May 7: A staff member reported receiving unwanted

phone messages from an ex-employee.

Medical Emergency

May 2: A student was reported having a medical

episode during a class session in Kenna Hall. SCFD

was contacted and responded. He was transported to

O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

May 2: A student injured herself while performing a

ballet move in the dance studio. She was transported to

O’Connor Hospital by a private vehicle.

May 3: A campus resident was feeling light-headed

and had a fever. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD

responded. He was transported to O’Connor Hospital

by paramedics.

May 5: A campus resident reported having severe

abdominal pains and was vomiting. He was evaluated

by SCU EMS, who requested SCFD’s response. He was

transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Student Behavior

May 5: Campus residents were found in possession

of alcoholic beverages, a beer bong, a vape pen and two

fake driver’s licenses in their room. The found items were

confiscated and discarded.

Suspicious Person

May 6: A suspicious male, later identified as a nonaffiliate male with previous trespass warnings was

observed looking around the University Villas complex

early in the morning. SCPD was contacted and responded.

He was given a formal trespass warning to stay off campus

property.

May 7: A suspicious non-affiliate male was observed

entering a Learning Commons mens’ restroom carrying a

metal water bottle and then proceeding to the basement.

He was approached by a Campus Safety officer and was

uncooperative when questioned. He handed the bottle

to the officer and left the building.

From Campus Safety reports.

Email news@thesantaclara.org.