Campus Safety · Uncategorized

CAMPUS SAFETY

Alcohol Violation

May 11: Several bottles of alcoholic beverages were found in a resident’s room during a search for marijuana odor. The alcohol was discarded.

May 12: An empty bottle of alcohol and an orange safety flag were found in a resident’s room during a search for marijuana odor. The items found were discarded.

Theft

May 8: A skateboard was reported missing from Benson Memorial Center skateboard racks. A video camera revealed a male suspect took the skateboard from the rack. An investigation is in progress to identify the suspect.

May 12: A bicycle was reported missing from the University Villa bike racks. The bicycle was secured with a cable lock to the rack.

May 12: A bottle of glass cleaner was reported missing from an unattended custodial cart at Swig Hall..

May 13: A vehicle was reported broken into and a MacBook laptop was stolen from the passenger seat.The vehicle was parked in the North Parking Structure..

Medical Emergency

May 10: Two students bumped their heads while playing capture the flag on Bellomy Field. They were given medical assistance by SCU EMS and declined further medical treatment.

May 11: A campus resident injured his face when bending over and his eyeglasses hit a bedpost. He was given medical assistance by SCU EMS.

May 11: A campus resident was intoxicated and sustained injuries to his face at an off-campus location.He was escorted back to his room by another student. SCFD was contacted and the student was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

May 14: A student fell and injured her ankle while in a hurry on Swig Residence Hall lawn. She was given a nice pack by Campus Safety and evaluated by SCU EMS.

May 14: An intoxicated student fell down the stairs in the Learning Commons. He admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages earlier. He was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Student Behavior

May 8: Two campus residents were reported having an argument. Both residents were questioned by a Campus Safety officer. The resident who did not reside in the room was asked to leave.

Suspicious Person

May 8: Two male students were reported staring at female students. Both male students were cooperative when questioned and advised of their unwelcome behavior by Campus Safety.

May 9: A female student reported that an unknown male was staring at her for a long period of time in the Learning Commons. Campus Safety was unable to locate the suspicious male.

May 10: A non-affiliate female was reported making threatening statements to staff and students in the Learning Commons. She was escorted off campus by Campus Safety and given a trespass warning by SCPD.

From Campus Safety reports.

Email news@thesantaclara.org.

  • Minor in Journalism

    Advertisement

    Journalism matters. Now more than ever. The Journalism Minor at SCU gives you the skills you need to investigate, educate, and enlighten.

  • Order The Redwood Now

    Advertisement

    The Redwood Yearbook is your repository of SCU memories. Order now online.

  • Listen to KSCU 103.3 FM

    Advertisement

    KSCU 103.3 FM is Santa Clara University's student-run community radio station.

  • Recent Articles in The Santa Clara

  • Twitter

  • Search The Santa Clara by Date

  • Letters Policy

    The Santa Clara welcomes letters to the editor.

    Submissions must include major and year of graduation and/or job title and relation to the university, as well as a phone number for verification.

    Letters should not exceed 250 words. The Santa Clara reserves the right to edit letters for grammar, clarity, and length. The Santa Clara cannot guarantee placement.

    All submissions become property of The Santa Clara.

    The opinions expressed in letters do not represent the opinions of The Santa Clara or Santa Clara University. Letters, columns and graphics represent only the views of their authors.

    Email: letters@thesantaclara.com

    Snail Mail:
    The Santa Clara
    Santa Clara University
    500 El Camino Real
    Santa Clara, CA
    95053-3190