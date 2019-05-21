Alcohol Violation

May 11: Several bottles of alcoholic beverages were found in a resident’s room during a search for marijuana odor. The alcohol was discarded.

May 12: An empty bottle of alcohol and an orange safety flag were found in a resident’s room during a search for marijuana odor. The items found were discarded.

Theft

May 8: A skateboard was reported missing from Benson Memorial Center skateboard racks. A video camera revealed a male suspect took the skateboard from the rack. An investigation is in progress to identify the suspect.

May 12: A bicycle was reported missing from the University Villa bike racks. The bicycle was secured with a cable lock to the rack.

May 12: A bottle of glass cleaner was reported missing from an unattended custodial cart at Swig Hall..

May 13: A vehicle was reported broken into and a MacBook laptop was stolen from the passenger seat.The vehicle was parked in the North Parking Structure..

Medical Emergency

May 10: Two students bumped their heads while playing capture the flag on Bellomy Field. They were given medical assistance by SCU EMS and declined further medical treatment.

May 11: A campus resident injured his face when bending over and his eyeglasses hit a bedpost. He was given medical assistance by SCU EMS.

May 11: A campus resident was intoxicated and sustained injuries to his face at an off-campus location.He was escorted back to his room by another student. SCFD was contacted and the student was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

May 14: A student fell and injured her ankle while in a hurry on Swig Residence Hall lawn. She was given a nice pack by Campus Safety and evaluated by SCU EMS.

May 14: An intoxicated student fell down the stairs in the Learning Commons. He admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages earlier. He was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Student Behavior

May 8: Two campus residents were reported having an argument. Both residents were questioned by a Campus Safety officer. The resident who did not reside in the room was asked to leave.

Suspicious Person

May 8: Two male students were reported staring at female students. Both male students were cooperative when questioned and advised of their unwelcome behavior by Campus Safety.

May 9: A female student reported that an unknown male was staring at her for a long period of time in the Learning Commons. Campus Safety was unable to locate the suspicious male.

May 10: A non-affiliate female was reported making threatening statements to staff and students in the Learning Commons. She was escorted off campus by Campus Safety and given a trespass warning by SCPD.

From Campus Safety reports.

Email news@thesantaclara.org.