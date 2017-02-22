0

Bicycle Theft

Feb. 16: A bike was stolen from a bike rack at the Edward M. Dowd Art and Art History building.

Drug Paraphernalia

Feb. 18: After noticing a strong smell of marijuana, Residence Life staff requested that Campus Safety respond to Graham Residence Hall. Campus Safety confiscated a vaporizer from a visiting guest.

Fire Alarm

Feb. 14: Campus Safety and SCFD responded to Graham Residence Hall after burnt salmon on a stove activated a smoke alarm.

Found Property

Feb. 16: A pair of shoes was found in Bannan Engineering Building. The shoes are being held at Campus Safety Services for safekeeping.

Informational Report

Feb. 14: A staff member lost their ACCESS card and asked that it be deactivated.

Feb. 17: The Sherman Street parking arm was reported damaged.

Illness & Injury

Feb. 16: A student injured their neck while playing basketball at Malley Fitness Center.

Feb. 16: Campus Safety and SCU EMS responded to Walsh Residence Hall to check on an ill student who was seen at Cowell Health Center earlier in the day.

Feb. 17: A resident of Swig Residence Hall rolled their ankle at an off-campus location.

Feb. 17: Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD responded to the south side of Locatelli Student Activity Center to check on an employee that crashed a golf cart into a bollard. A private vehicle transported the staff member to a hospital.

Feb. 18: Campus Safety and SCU EMS responded to Sobrato Residence Hall to check on a resident that sliced his ring finger while opening a can. The student had his finger bandaged up and later had a friend drive him to O’Connor Hospital for additional treatment.

Suspicious Person

Feb. 14: A non-affiliate was given a trespass warning after causing a disturbance in Benson Memorial Center.

Feb. 17: A previously contacted non-affiliate was escorted off campus when he became disruptive.

Theft Feb. 17: An unknown individual stole money from the university.

Vandalism

Feb. 17: Graffiti was observed on a traffic light pole at the corner of Market and Lafayette Streets. The graffiti was removed.

From Campus Safety reports. Email news@thesantaclara.org.

