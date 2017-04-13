Campus Safety Reports

The Santa Clara

April 13, 2017

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

April 8: A student was reportedly intoxicated in the Cowell Health Center Parking Lot. SCU EMS evaluated her and escorted her back to her campus residence room

April 9: A student was intoxicated in the first floor lounge of Graham Residence Hall. He was evaluated by SCU EMS and escorted back to his room.

April 9: A student was observed stumbling and vomiting near the south side of McLaughlin-Walsh Residence Hall. SCU EMS evaluated him and escorted him back to his room.

Found Property

April 8: A purse containing flavored cannabis and a student ID was found and turned into Campus Safety. The student was notified and the drug was confiscated for disposition.

April 8: A Motorola cellphone was found and turned into Campus Safety.

Informational Report

April 7: A vehicle struck and damaged a disabled parking sign pole while backing out of a parking space in the Benson Memorial Center Parking Lot. Campus Safety responded and documented the incident.

April 7: SCPD notified Campus Safety that they were looking for a vehicle in the area. A campus-wide timely warning was issued, but the vehicle was not located.

April 10: A bullet was found on the ground in the Benson Memorial Center Parking Lot and taken to Campus Safety for disposition.

Medical Emergency

April 6: A student accidentally cut her hand on a glass beaker while in class in the Daly Science Center. A Campus Safety officer escorted her to the Cowell Health Center for medical assistance.

April 10: A student accidentally smashed his finger between two dumbbells. SCU EMS gave him medical assistance and a private vehicle transported him to O’Connor Hospital.

April 10: A student injured his shin while attempting to climb over a row of seats in the Music Dance Facility Recital Hall. SCU EMS gave him medical assistance.

Non-Injury Traffic Accident

April 10: A student riding a scooter off campus was hit by a car on Alviso Street. The student sustained minor abrasions, but declined SCFD’s response. The scooter rider and driver exchanged information.

Suspicious Person & Trespassing

April 7: Two non-affiliate males were reportedly harassing a female student on the east side of McLaughlin-Walsh Residence Hall. Campus Safety and SCPD responded. The non-affiliate males were given a trespass warning to stay off campus property.

April 10: A suspicious non-affiliate male was reportedly peeping through windows on the Dahlia Loop, appearing disoriented. SCPD was contacted and responded. He was identified as a registered sex offender and given a trespass warning to stay off campus property.

