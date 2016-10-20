Campus Safety Report

THE SANTA CLARA

October 13, 2016

Alcohol Related Medical Emergency

Oct. 15: A campus resident was reported intoxicated in the patio area of the University Villas. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SJFD responded. Paramedics transported her to Kaiser Hospital. Bicycle Theft

Oct. 17: A suspicious male was seen taking a tire from a secured bicycle at the Campisi Residence Hall bike racks. SCPD was contacted and responded. The suspect was found hiding in the shrubs and SCPD identified him. He was released and the tire was taken back to the Campus Safety office for safekeeping.

Elevator Malfunction

Oct. 12: A Harrington Learning Commons elevator was reported to be malfunctioning. An elevator technician was contacted to repair it. Fire Alarm

Oct. 14: The fire alarm in Swig Residence Hall was activated by a smoke machine in a resident’s room. The residents were admonished for using the device in their room.

Oct. 14: The fire alarm in McLaughlin-Walsh Residence Hall was activated by burned microwaveable popcorn. Campus Safety and SCFD responded.

Informational Report

Oct. 13: Two non-affiliates were observed dumping several pieces of used furniture in the Performing Arts parking lot before driving off. SCPD was notified and provided with the video evidence. The suspects were cited for dumping and were asked to collect their items.

Oct. 16: A parent notified Campus Safety that her son, a current student, was being robbed at an off-campus location on Washington Street. SCPD was contacted and responded to investigate. SCPD located and arrested the suspect.

Oct. 18: A student reported being a victim of a possible internet-based extortion. SCPD responded. Sexual Assault

Oct. 18: SCPD advised Campus Safety that a non-affiliate female was sexually assaulted across from campus on The Alameda. The suspect is still at large. An alert was sent out to the campus community.

Suspicious Circumstance

Oct. 13: A campus resident reported that an unknown person had possibly poured nail polish remover into her fish tank, killing her fish. Campus Safety responded to document the incident.

Trespassing

Oct. 14: A group of unauthorized demonstrators were handing out leaflets and protesting at the entrance of the Mission Church. SCPD was contacted and responded. SCPD cited the protestant leader, who is also an alumnus, and took him into custody for trespassing.

From Campus Safety reports. Email news@thesantaclara.org.