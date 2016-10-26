Campus Safety Fall 2016 Week 5

Elevator Malfunction

Oct. 22: A Dunne Residence Hall elevator was reported malfunctioning with a student trapped inside. The elevator door opened on its own after a few minutes. An OTIS technician was notified.

Fire Alarm

Oct. 18: Campus Safety and SCFD responded to a fire alarm activation in the University Villas fire control room. No smoke or fire were found.

Oct. 19: The McLaughlin-Walsh Residence Hall fire alarm was activated, possibly by a resident smoking a vape pen in a room. The resident was not present upon Campus Safety’s arrival and the system was reset.

Medical Emergency

Oct. 19: A student reportedly lost consciousness in the Moot Courtroom in Bergin Hall. Campus Safety and SCU EMS responded. She refused further medical assistance by SCFD.

Oct. 20: A student injured his wrist when he fell off his skateboard. He was escorted to Cowell Health Center for medical assistance.

Oct. 25: A student reported having chronic vomiting and was in need of medical assistance. SCFD was contacted and responded. Paramedics transported him to O’Connor Hospital. Suspicious Behavior

Oct. 20: An unknown person was reported wandering around the sixth floor of Swig Residence Hall acting suspicious. Campus Safety responded but was unable to locate him.

Theft

Oct. 19: A student reported that her cell phone was missing and had possibly been taken by a female suspect when she left it unattended for a few minutes in the Vari Hall restroom. Campus Safety investigated video surveillance footage and was able to locate the female student who took the phone, supposedly for safekeeping. The phone was returned to the owner.

Trespassing

Oct. 21: An alumnus was observed urinating in the Abby Soberato Mall fountain. He was contacted and questioned by a Campus Safety officer, given a trespass warning and advised to leave campus.

Oct. 24: A non-affiliate female was reported yelling at students and making them uncomfortable in a Harrington Learning Commons women’s restroom. Campus Safety and SCPD responded. She was given a trespass warning and asked to leave campus property.

Vandalism

Oct. 22: Two unidentified males were seen on video camera throwing a pumpkin at each other and smashing it in the hallway on the fifth floor of Swig Residence Hall. An investigation is in progress to identify them.

