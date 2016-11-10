Campus Safety Fall 2016 Week 7

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

Nov. 3: A campus resident was reported intoxicated in her room. She was evaluated by SCU EMS and allowed to remain in her room, monitored by a friend. A large bottle of vodka was found in her room and disposed of.

Nov. 5: A campus resident was reported intoxicated and fell off his bed. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD responded. Paramedics transported him to O’Connor Hospital.

Assault

Nov. 4: Two students were reported having a physical altercation in front of the Mission Church. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCPD responded. One of the students was uncooperative when questioned. He refused any medical assistance.

Fire Alarm

Nov. 2: The Swig Residence Hall fire alarm was activated by burned food in a microwave in a resident’s room.

Nov. 2: Campus Safety and SCFD responded to McLaughlin-Walsh Residence Hall for a fire alarm activation. No smoke or fire was found in the area and the cause of the activation is unknown.

Nov. 8: A campus resident left a kitchen stove on with a cooking pan unattended. The smoke activated the fire alarm and Campus Safety responded.

Informational Report

Nov. 7: Two students were found drinking an alcoholic beverage in the University Villas multipurpose room. They were of age, but admonished to consume their alcohol in their private residence.

Medical Emergency

Nov. 1: A student fell off his skateboard near Benson Memorial Center, injuring his head and face. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD responded. He declined transportation to a hospital.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Nov. 1: A vehicle was reported stolen from the North Parking Garage. SCPD was contacted and responded. Video footage revealed that the suspect drove off with the vehicle and left behind another vehicle in the lot that was reported stolen.

Suspicious Person

Nov. 3: A suspicious non-affiliated male was observed riding around campus looking at bike racks in the middle of the night. He was detained and questioned by a Campus Safety officer before attempting to flee the area. SCPD responded and was able to locate and identify him. A crack pipe and a knife were found in his possession and he was taken into custody for outstanding felony warrants.

Nov. 4: A student reported that an unidentified male attempted to peek at him while he was using the toilet stall in the basement of the Benson Memorial Center men’s restroom. Campus Safety and SCPD responded and were unable to locate the perpetrator.

From Campus Safety reports. Email news@thesantaclara.org.