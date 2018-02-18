CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

Feb. 7: A campus resident was reported intoxicated

and fell to the ground, possibly hitting her head. SCU

EMS and SCFD were contacted and responded. She was

well enough to stay in her room, in the care of her sober

roommate. Alcoholic beverages and marijuana were

found in her room and were disposed of.

Feb. 9: A student was reported as heavily intoxicated

and vomiting at the Locatelli Center. He was evaluated

by SCU EMS. SCFD was contacted and responded. He

declined further medical treatment and was escorted

back to his campus residence room.

Feb. 11: An intoxicated female student was seen

being assisted by two males up the west stairwell of

Swig Residence Hall. She admitted to have been drinking

and smoking marijuana at an off-campus party. She

was evaluated by SCU EMS. SCFD was contacted and

responded. She was transported to Valley Medical Center

by paramedics.

Information Report

Feb. 7: A staff member reported receiving harassing

phone calls from an unknown male. A CSS officer called

back the original number and discovered the phone

belongs to a male youth, who denied making the call.

Feb. 10: A student reported a possible break-in

incident at his off-campus residence on Washington St.

He was advised to file a report with SCPD.

Medical Emergency

Feb. 7: A student was accidentally hit in his eye by a

soccer ball, causing injury-. He was evaluated by SCU EMS

and transported to O’Connor Hospital by a private vehicle.

Feb. 10: A non-affiliated guest was reported having a

bad reaction after taking an apparent overdose of LSD in

a resident’s room. CSS, SCFD and SCPD responded. He

was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Feb. 10: A campus resident was having a bad reaction

to medication and apparently lost consciousness after

taking that medication. SCFD was contacted and

responded. She was transported to O’Connor Hospital

by paramedics.

Feb. 10: A non-affiliate elderly guest reported having

vertigo and fell at the Leavey Center, during a basketball

game. He was evaluated by on-duty paramedics.

Feb. 11: Two non-affiliate juveniles were reported

smoking marijuana in front of Adobe Lodge. They were

admonished for trespassing and escorted off campus.

Feb. 11: A student injured her knee while playing

soccer at Bellomy Field. She was given medical assistance

by SCU EMS.

Theft

Feb. 9: A vehicle was reportedly broken into at

the University Villas parking lot and the insurance

information card was missing from the vehicle. The owner

was advised to file an SCPD report.

Trespassing

Feb. 8: A non-affiliate male was found sleeping in the

stairway of the second floor of the Learning Commons,

during closing hours. He declined to identify himself when

asked and was escorted out of the building.

From Campus Safety reports.

Email news@thesantaclara.org