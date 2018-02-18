CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency
Feb. 7: A campus resident was reported intoxicated
and fell to the ground, possibly hitting her head. SCU
EMS and SCFD were contacted and responded. She was
well enough to stay in her room, in the care of her sober
roommate. Alcoholic beverages and marijuana were
found in her room and were disposed of.
Feb. 9: A student was reported as heavily intoxicated
and vomiting at the Locatelli Center. He was evaluated
by SCU EMS. SCFD was contacted and responded. He
declined further medical treatment and was escorted
back to his campus residence room.
Feb. 11: An intoxicated female student was seen
being assisted by two males up the west stairwell of
Swig Residence Hall. She admitted to have been drinking
and smoking marijuana at an off-campus party. She
was evaluated by SCU EMS. SCFD was contacted and
responded. She was transported to Valley Medical Center
by paramedics.
Information Report
Feb. 7: A staff member reported receiving harassing
phone calls from an unknown male. A CSS officer called
back the original number and discovered the phone
belongs to a male youth, who denied making the call.
Feb. 10: A student reported a possible break-in
incident at his off-campus residence on Washington St.
He was advised to file a report with SCPD.
Medical Emergency
Feb. 7: A student was accidentally hit in his eye by a
soccer ball, causing injury-. He was evaluated by SCU EMS
and transported to O’Connor Hospital by a private vehicle.
Feb. 10: A non-affiliated guest was reported having a
bad reaction after taking an apparent overdose of LSD in
a resident’s room. CSS, SCFD and SCPD responded. He
was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.
Feb. 10: A campus resident was having a bad reaction
to medication and apparently lost consciousness after
taking that medication. SCFD was contacted and
responded. She was transported to O’Connor Hospital
by paramedics.
Feb. 10: A non-affiliate elderly guest reported having
vertigo and fell at the Leavey Center, during a basketball
game. He was evaluated by on-duty paramedics.
Feb. 11: Two non-affiliate juveniles were reported
smoking marijuana in front of Adobe Lodge. They were
admonished for trespassing and escorted off campus.
Feb. 11: A student injured her knee while playing
soccer at Bellomy Field. She was given medical assistance
by SCU EMS.
Theft
Feb. 9: A vehicle was reportedly broken into at
the University Villas parking lot and the insurance
information card was missing from the vehicle. The owner
was advised to file an SCPD report.
Trespassing
Feb. 8: A non-affiliate male was found sleeping in the
stairway of the second floor of the Learning Commons,
during closing hours. He declined to identify himself when
asked and was escorted out of the building.
From Campus Safety reports.
