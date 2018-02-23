CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

Feb. 15: A male student was reported intoxicated and

jumped over the patio fence of Nobili Hall, then proceeded

to sleep on a chair at the Adobe Lodge. CSS and SCU EMS

responded. He was well enough to walk on his own and

was transported to his off campus home by a taxi.

Feb. 15: A female student was seen falling and hitting

her head on an elevator wall in Dunne Hall. She admitted

to have been drinking several shots of mixed drinks at

an off campus location. She was evaluated by SCU EMS

and was well enough to remain in her room, monitored

by her friends.

Feb. 18: A male campus resident was reportedly found

intoxicated and vomiting in a men’s restroom in Sanfilippo

Residence Hall, and a non-affiliate female guest was found

intoxicated and unresponsive inside a resident’s room.

CSS, SCU EMS, SCPD and SCFD responded. The resident

declined transportation to a hospital. The female guest

was picked up by her parent.

Alcohol Violation

Feb. 13: A student reported getting hit by a rock

thrown from one of the upper floors of Swig Residence

Hall while walking on Market Street. CSS responded to

investigate and observed a party in progress in a resident’s

room on that upper floor. Alcoholic beverages were found

inside the room. The students were admonished and the

alcoholic beverages were disposed of.

Drug and Weapon Violation

Feb. 20: A campus resident was found in possession

of marijuana, paraphernalia and a souvenir samurai

sword in his room. The marijuana & paraphernalia were

confiscated and disposed of. The sword was taken into

CSS custody for safekeeping.

Fire and Fire Alarm Activation

Feb. 13: CSS responded to a fire alarm activation at

the Learning Commons. The cause of the activation was

a battery pack of a vape pen inside a student’s backpack,

which had spontaneously caught fire. CSS and the Fire

Safety Officer responded.

Feb. 17: SCFD and CSS responded to a fire alarm

activation at Sanfilippo Hall. The alarm was activated by

a resident cooking bacon in the oven.

Informational Report

Feb. 17: CSS received a message about suspicious

information posted on social media. Law enforcement

was advised to investigate.

Feb. 17: CSS received a call regarding a student who

injured himself while skiing and was airlifted to a hospital.

Suspicious Circumstance

Feb. 15: Students reported having encountered three

suspicious unknown males soliciting for money along

the Alameda Mall. CSS responded but was unable to

locate them.

Feb. 20: A non-affiliate male was reported to be

watching pornography on a public computer on the first

floor of the Learning Commons. He was admonished by

a CSS officer and asked to leave the building.

