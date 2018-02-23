CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency
Feb. 15: A male student was reported intoxicated and
jumped over the patio fence of Nobili Hall, then proceeded
to sleep on a chair at the Adobe Lodge. CSS and SCU EMS
responded. He was well enough to walk on his own and
was transported to his off campus home by a taxi.
Feb. 15: A female student was seen falling and hitting
her head on an elevator wall in Dunne Hall. She admitted
to have been drinking several shots of mixed drinks at
an off campus location. She was evaluated by SCU EMS
and was well enough to remain in her room, monitored
by her friends.
Feb. 18: A male campus resident was reportedly found
intoxicated and vomiting in a men’s restroom in Sanfilippo
Residence Hall, and a non-affiliate female guest was found
intoxicated and unresponsive inside a resident’s room.
CSS, SCU EMS, SCPD and SCFD responded. The resident
declined transportation to a hospital. The female guest
was picked up by her parent.
Alcohol Violation
Feb. 13: A student reported getting hit by a rock
thrown from one of the upper floors of Swig Residence
Hall while walking on Market Street. CSS responded to
investigate and observed a party in progress in a resident’s
room on that upper floor. Alcoholic beverages were found
inside the room. The students were admonished and the
alcoholic beverages were disposed of.
Drug and Weapon Violation
Feb. 20: A campus resident was found in possession
of marijuana, paraphernalia and a souvenir samurai
sword in his room. The marijuana & paraphernalia were
confiscated and disposed of. The sword was taken into
CSS custody for safekeeping.
Fire and Fire Alarm Activation
Feb. 13: CSS responded to a fire alarm activation at
the Learning Commons. The cause of the activation was
a battery pack of a vape pen inside a student’s backpack,
which had spontaneously caught fire. CSS and the Fire
Safety Officer responded.
Feb. 17: SCFD and CSS responded to a fire alarm
activation at Sanfilippo Hall. The alarm was activated by
a resident cooking bacon in the oven.
Informational Report
Feb. 17: CSS received a message about suspicious
information posted on social media. Law enforcement
was advised to investigate.
Feb. 17: CSS received a call regarding a student who
injured himself while skiing and was airlifted to a hospital.
Suspicious Circumstance
Feb. 15: Students reported having encountered three
suspicious unknown males soliciting for money along
the Alameda Mall. CSS responded but was unable to
locate them.
Feb. 20: A non-affiliate male was reported to be
watching pornography on a public computer on the first
floor of the Learning Commons. He was admonished by
a CSS officer and asked to leave the building.
From Campus Safety reports.
