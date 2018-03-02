CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

Feb. 19: A campus resident was found intoxicated after consuming several shots of vodka in a resident’s room. Several occupants were found drinking alcohol in the room and were advised to dispose of the alcohol. The intoxicated resident was evaluated by SCU EMS. SCFD was contacted and responded. He was transported to Valley Medical Center by paramedics.

Feb. 24: SCFD, SCU EMS and CSS responded to the north grass area of building #406 to check on a student who drank vodka at an off-campus location. The student was transported to O’Connor Hospital via ambulance.

Feb. 24: SCU EMS and CSS responded to McLaughlinWalsh Residence Hall to check on a student who drank vodka at an off-campus party.

Found Property

Feb. 18: A pair of reading glasses was found and turned in to the CSS office.

Feb. 23: Two skateboards were found and turned in to the CSS office.

Feb. 23: A student claimed her lost credit card.

Feb. 23: CSS received a California Driver’s License belonging to a non-affiliate. The driver’s license was dropped off at the post office.

Feb. 23: CSS found car keys in Daly Science 200.

Feb. 24: A silver MacBook Pro was turned in to CSS. The owner was contacted.

Feb. 25: CSS found a longboard in Dance Studio B of the Music and Dance Building. Information Report

Feb. 24: CSS and SCPD responded to Sanfilippo Residence Hall for a report of a father making contact with a student via text message, despite having a restraining order.

Medical Emergency

Feb. 23: A student ate a marijuana edible and became ill. The student was transported to O’Connor hospital by ambulance.

Suspicious Person

Feb. 23: An unknown male approached a student and asked questions that made him feel uncomfortable. CSS conducted a vehicle patrol of the area.

Feb. 25: A transient male caused a disturbance in the Benson Center and was issued a verbal trespass warning. The same subject caused a disturbance in the Learning Commons earlier this month.

Theft

Feb. 23: A pair of Nike shoes and a Herschel backpack were reported stolen from a student’s vehicle.

Feb. 24: A red Under Armour backpack, two exercise foam rollers and a dental retainer, all valued at roughly $500, were reported stolen from a student’s vehicle. Vandalism

Feb. 23: Graffiti was found on the base plate of a street lamp by the southeast corner of the tennis complex.

From Campus Safety reports.

