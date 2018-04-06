Campus Safety Report

Fire Alarm

Mar. 24: CSS and SCFD responded to a fire alarm activation at Sanfilippo Residence Hall. Cause of the activation was burned food in a kitchen. During an inspection, a fire extinguisher was found off its mount on a wall. A work order was completed. ​

April 1: CSS and SCFD responded to a fire alarm activation at the Pump House. No smoke or steam was found.

Found Property

Mar. 24: A laptop was found in the Benson Center and turned in to the CSS office.

Mar. 24: A laptop case was found in the Benson Center and turned into the CSS office. ​

Mar. 24: A laptop charger was found in the Benson Center and turned in to the CSS office.

Mar. 26: A pair of crutches were found in Bannan Engineering and turned in to the CSS office.

Informational Report

Mar. 23: A student reportedly refused to leave the library when requested by a staff member at the closing time. He was cooperative to a CSS officer and left the library without further incident.

Mar. 23: SCPD requested CSS assistance to review video of a fatal accident on off-campus El Camino Real location (off campus location), maybe captured by SCU video surveillance.

April 1: An adult male who appeared to be intoxicated was seen yelling at his daughter in front of Guadalupe Hall. CSS responded and questioned them. His spouse was contacted to pick them both up.

Medical Emergency

Mar. 23: A student reported having numbness in her right arm while working at Charney Hall. CSS and SCFD responded. She was transported to O’Connor Hospital by a private vehicle.

April 3: A student sprained his ankle during a gymnastics practice. He was given medical assistance at Cowell Health Center. ​

Student Behavior

Mar. 28: A student sent potentially threatening emails to a faculty member after getting a bad grade. The student was notified to contact CSS for questioning when he returned from spring break.

Suspicious Person

Mar. 29: A non-affiliate male was observed riding a bicycle at a high speed through the Sobrato Mall and yelling incoherently. CSS​ was able to locate him on Sherman Street by the Main Parking Structure. He became verbally abusive and threatening towards a CSS officer when questioned. He fled the area when CSS called for SCPD response.

Trespassing

Mar. 23: A suspicious non-affiliate male was reported drinking ​beer and smoking cigarettes outside of Adobe Lodge. He was admonished for trespassing and asked to leave campus property.