Campus Safety Report

Alarm

April 10: CSS and SCFD responded to a fire alarm activation in Charney Hall. The cause of activation was water flow.

April 11: CSS and SCFD responded to a fire alarm activation in Dowd Art and Art History Building. There was no fire.

April 14: A student activated the eye wash station in Alumni Science, thinking it was a water fountain.

Found Property

April 12: A Frisbee was found on Bellomy Field and turned into CSS.

April 13: A non-affiliate reported leaving her shoes in the Main Parking Structure. CSS found the shoes and notified the non-affiliate. Information Report

April 10: A student reported that another student locked their bicycle to his bicycle. CSS cut the lock off and impounded the bicycle until the other student retrieved it later in the day.

April 14: A student was reported locked in the loading dock area of the Learning Commons. The student was released before CSS arrived.

Medical Emergency

April 10: A campus resident requested oxygen for anxiety. She was evaluated by SCU EMS and was provided oxygen.

April 11: Community Facilitators reported that an unauthorized non-resident student was in Swig Residence Hall. The student was escorted from the building.

April 13: A student reported bumping his head on a steel beam in the Learning Commons. The student reported the incident to CSS after he received treatment at Cowell Center. The student had a mild concussion and the area was blocked off to avoid future injuries.

April 14: CSS, SCU EMS, SCFD and County Paramedics were dispatched to the basement of Benson Center for a report of a resident had suffered a head injury and a seizure. The student was transported a hospital via ambulance.

Student Behavior

April 10: CSS responded to Guadalupe Hall for a verbal altercation between students in a relationship. One of the students left before CSS arrived. The student will seek assistance from OSL or SCPD.

April 15: Two students were intoxicated, running on campus and into oncoming traffic on Market Street. CSS was able to make contact with them on the North side of Swig Residence Hall. They were escorted to their room in Swig. SCU EMS responded, evaluated and released them.

Theft

April 13: EHS staff reported that a safety sign was stolen from the Finn Residence Hall construction site.

April 14: CSS noticed a non-affiliate on surveillance video cut off a lock to a bicycle at the North Learning Commons bicycle rack. SCPD was notified and responded. The suspect was arrested a short time later off campus.

From Campus Safety reports.

