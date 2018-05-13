CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

May 3: A campus resident was observed having

difficulty walking and appeared intoxicated in the Swig

Residence Hall lobby. SCU EMS was contacted and

responded. The resident was escorted back to her room.

A fake ID was found in her possession and was confiscated

for disposal.

May 4: A student was found intoxicated at the exterior

of Leavey Center. He was evaluated by SCU EMS. SCFD

was contacted and responded. He was transported to

O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Information Report

May 4: Campus Safety assisted a campus resident

in St. Clare Hall to investigate a marijuana smell in the

resident’s room. No marijuana was found inside the room.

May 6: A parent notified CSS that her daughter who

lives on campus was sexually assaulted by a student at

an off-campus location. SCPD had already been notified

and is handling the case.

Medical Emergency

May 4: A student injured his knee and ankle during a

concert in Leavey Center. He was given medical assistance

by SCU EMS.

May 5: A campus resident requested medical

assistance for an injured ankle she sustained at an offcampus

location. She was assisted by SCU EMS.

May 7: A student was reported having a bleeding nose

and vomiting at Kenna Hall. He declined SCFD response

and was escorted to Cowell Health Center.

Theft

May 2: A laptop was reported missing from the men’s

restroom in Lucas Hall after it was left unattended. The

student was advised to file a report with SCPD.

May 4: A cell phone was reported stolen from Lucas

Hall room 200C when left unattended for a few minutes.

May 4: A MacBook and an HP laptop were reported

stolen from Lucas Hall when left unattended for a few

minutes. SCPD was notified.

Trespassing

May 3: A non-affiliate male was reported harassing

students and asking for money at the Benson patio. He

was admonished for trespassing and escorted off campus

by Campus Safety.

May 3: A non-affiliate male was reported exposing

himself on Alviso and Santa Clara Streets. He was

verbally aggressive toward a Campus Safety officer when

questioned. The Santa Clara Police Department was

contacted and responded. He was taken into custody for

indecent exposure and trespassing.

Email news@thesantaclara.org.