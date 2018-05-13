CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency
May 3: A campus resident was observed having
difficulty walking and appeared intoxicated in the Swig
Residence Hall lobby. SCU EMS was contacted and
responded. The resident was escorted back to her room.
A fake ID was found in her possession and was confiscated
for disposal.
May 4: A student was found intoxicated at the exterior
of Leavey Center. He was evaluated by SCU EMS. SCFD
was contacted and responded. He was transported to
O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.
Information Report
May 4: Campus Safety assisted a campus resident
in St. Clare Hall to investigate a marijuana smell in the
resident’s room. No marijuana was found inside the room.
May 6: A parent notified CSS that her daughter who
lives on campus was sexually assaulted by a student at
an off-campus location. SCPD had already been notified
and is handling the case.
Medical Emergency
May 4: A student injured his knee and ankle during a
concert in Leavey Center. He was given medical assistance
by SCU EMS.
May 5: A campus resident requested medical
assistance for an injured ankle she sustained at an offcampus
location. She was assisted by SCU EMS.
May 7: A student was reported having a bleeding nose
and vomiting at Kenna Hall. He declined SCFD response
and was escorted to Cowell Health Center.
Theft
May 2: A laptop was reported missing from the men’s
restroom in Lucas Hall after it was left unattended. The
student was advised to file a report with SCPD.
May 4: A cell phone was reported stolen from Lucas
Hall room 200C when left unattended for a few minutes.
May 4: A MacBook and an HP laptop were reported
stolen from Lucas Hall when left unattended for a few
minutes. SCPD was notified.
Trespassing
May 3: A non-affiliate male was reported harassing
students and asking for money at the Benson patio. He
was admonished for trespassing and escorted off campus
by Campus Safety.
May 3: A non-affiliate male was reported exposing
himself on Alviso and Santa Clara Streets. He was
verbally aggressive toward a Campus Safety officer when
questioned. The Santa Clara Police Department was
contacted and responded. He was taken into custody for
indecent exposure and trespassing.
From Campus Safety reports.
