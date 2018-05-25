CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

May 18: A female campus resident was intoxicated at an off-campus party and hit her head when she fell to the ground. She was transported back to her campus residence by another student. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD responded. She was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Elevator Malfunction

May 18: A Guadalupe Hall elevator had a reported malfunction with a staff member and her dog stuck inside. Campus Safety and an Otis technician responded.

Medical Emergency

May 17: A student reported feeling ill at the exterior walkway of the Learning Commons. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD responded. He declined transportation to a hospital.

May 17: A campus resident injured her finger when it became stuck in her ring. She was assisted by SCU EMS.

May 21: A male student injured his head and lost consciousness when he collided with another student’s head while playing softball on Bellomy Field. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD responded. One of the students was transported to O’Connor Hospital by a private vehicle.

Student Behavior

May 19: A non-resident student was reported intoxicated inside a resident’s room and refused to leave when asked by a Residence Life staff member. He was verbally abusive toward a Campus Safety officer when asked for his ID. He fled the room when SCPD was contacted.

May 20: Three students were reported yelling outside of University Villas building 11 in the middle of the night. Campus Safety responded. One of them was uncooperative when questioned. They left the area via taxi.

May 22: Two students were reported playing inside the Abby Sobrato fountain in the middle of the night. CSS responded and found one of the students pushing a Safeway shopping cart with another student in the cart. They were admonished to return the Safeway cart.

Suspicious Circumstance

May 16: A non-affiliate male was observed smoking marijuana while walking on Sherman Street. He was admonished for smoking marijuana on campus property.

May 17: Campus Safety conducted a room check regarding a report of a student hanging out of the first floor window of a Sanfilippo Hall resident’s room. The window screens were missing, but no students were present in the room.

Trespassing

May 18: A non-affiliate suspicious male was observed in the basement area of Benson Center and was found hiding behind a cabinet door in the control room. Campus Safety and SCPD responded. He was given a trespass warning and advised to stay off campus property.

From Campus Safety reports.

Email news@thesantaclara.org.