CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

Sept. 29: A campus resident was found intoxicated and had vomited in his sleep. He was evaluated by SCU EMS and declined transportation to a hospital.

Sept. 30: A student was found intoxicated and had apparently lost consciousness in a women’s restroom in Campisi Residence Hall. She was evaluated by SCU EMS. She declined transportation to a hospital and was escorted to a campus resident’s room to stay for the night, per her request.

Found Property

Sept. 27: Miscellaneous items were found at the Multicultrual Center and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Impounded Bicycle

Sept. 27: An unsecured bicycle was impounded from the Benson Memorial Center bike racks.

Medical Emergency

Sept. 26: A campus resident accidentally sliced his finger while cutting a loaf of bread. He was given medical assistance by SCU EMS and declined transportation to a hospital.

Sept. 27: A student accidentally ran into a cactus plant while running near Bellomy Field and was punctured in her leg by several cactus spines. She was given medical assistance at the Cowell Health Center.

Sept. 27: A campus resident sustained an electrical shock when she unplugged her hair dryer from an electrical outlet, causing pain in her arm. She was transported to O’Connor Hospital by a friend. Santa Clara University Facilities was contacted and responded to test the electrical outlet.

Student Behavior

Sept. 29: A student was found in possession of a fake ID, which was confiscated and disposed of.

Suspicious Person

Sept. 26: An elderly non-affiliate male was reported yelling at people at the Benson Memorial Center fountain area. He had left the area before Campus Safety arrived.

Trespassing

Sept. 28: Campus Safety visited a resident’s room to investigate a report of an unwanted visitor. The resident was having an argument with her non-affiliate boyfriend and wanted him out of her room. He was admonished for trespassing by Campus Safety and advised to stay off campus property.

Sept. 28: A non-affiliate male was reported making confusing statements and causing a disturbance with staff members at the 990 Benton office. He was admonished for trespassing by Campus Safety and asked to stay off campus property.

Sept. 29: A non-affiliate male who was previously admonished was seen on campus. Campus Safety and SCPD responded. He was in possession of multiple burglary tools with him. He was admonished for trespassing and asked to stay off campus property.

From Campus Safety reports.

