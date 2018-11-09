CAMPUS SAFETY REPORT

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

Oct. 31: A campus resident was seen vomiting outside of a resident’s room in Swig Residence Hall due to alcohol intoxication. He admitted to have been drinking at an off-campus party. He was evaluated by SCU EMS and was well enough to stay in his room, monitored by his sober friends.

Nov. 1: An intoxicated campus resident was assisted by a friend back to his residence hall from an off-campus party. He was evaluated by SCU EMS. SCFD was contacted and responded. He was transported to Kaiser Hospital by paramedics.

Drug Violation

Nov. 2: Campus Safety investigated a marijuana odor in a resident’s room at Dunne Residence Hall. Marijuana, paraphernalia and an alcoholic beverage were found in the room and were confiscated and discarded.

Found Property

Nov. 2: Gift cards were found at the Benson Memorial Center and turned in to the Campus Safety office. The owner was notified.

Information Report

Nov. 2: A student fell off his skateboard on the walkway between Casa Italiana and Sobrato Residence Halls. The student declined medical attention.

Nov. 6: CSS received an emergency medical alert notice from a Jesuit member in the Jesuit Community Residence. CSS was able to locate the Jesuit member, who claimed he was fine and the activation was due to a low battery.

Medical Emergency

Oct. 31: A student sustained injury to her thigh from a metal keyboard tray in Lucas Hall. She was given medical assistance by SCU EMS.

Student Behavior

Nov. 2: A piece of pumpkin was found lodged in a Dunne Residence Hall elevator door preventing it from closing. Campus Safety is investigating the incident.

Sept. 24: A student was observed urinating in the planter box outside of Swig Residence Hall. The student denied the incident when questioned.

Nov. 3: A male student was reported taking items from the Benson Memorial Center cafeteria, then running out yelling. Campus Safety was able to identify and question the student.

Trespassing

Nov. 2: A non-affiliate male was found intoxicated and asleep with a bottle of vodka on a bench at the west exterior of Charney Hall. He stated that his chest hurt. SCPD and SCFD were contacted and responded. He was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Nov. 5: A non-affiliate male was reportedly masturbating on the third floor of the Learning Commons. Campus Safety was able to locate him and escorted him out of the building. SCPD was contacted and responded. He was interviewed and given an SCPD trespass warning.

From Campus Safety reports.

Email news@thesantaclara.org