Campus Safety Report

Drug Violation

Dec. 7: Campus Safety and Residence Life staff investigated a marijuana odor in a Graham resident’s room.  Marijuana and a throwing knife were found. The marijuana was disposed of and the knife was taken to the Campus Safety property room for safekeeping.

Fire Alarm

Dec. 17: Campus Safety and SCFD responded to a fire alarm activation at Nobili Hall.  Someone had turned on the hot water valve in the janitorial closet, spilling water all over the room and activating the alarm. The water was temporarily shut off.

Jan. 7: A Swig resident’s smoke detector was activated by burned popcorn. Campus Safety responded.

Found Property

Dec. 10: A water bottle and a pencil case were found in Bannan Hall and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Dec. 20: A Kirkland brand jacket was found in the lounge of Graham Residence Hall and taken to the Campus Safety office.

Jan. 8: A set of keys, including a car key, was found in Kenna Hall.

Information Report

Dec. 12: Campus Safety was notified by Orange County Police that a Santa Clara student had been arrested for public intoxication.   

Dec. 18: SCPD was notified after a non-affiliate male was reported inside Nobili Hall acting suspiciously. He was given a trespass warning by SCPD to stay off campus property.

Dec. 20: An 18-wheeler truck caused damage to the round lawn area on Palm Drive while making a U-turn. Video image captured the event.

Dec. 21: A compact oven in a Daly Science lab was emitting smoke with a melting plastic object inside. There was no smoke detector inside the lab, hence no alarm activation. The oven was unplugged.

Medical Emergency

Jan. 7:  A staff member tripped and fell on Market Street. He drove himself to an urgent care facility.  

Jan. 8 A campus resident tripped and injured her ankle while walking outside of Campisi Residence Hall. She was given medical assistance by SCU EMS and transported to O’Connor Hospital by a private vehicle.

Student Behavior

Dec. 12: A student was observed intentionally riding his bicycle into the crossing arm on Sherman and Franklin Streets. He was admonished by a Campus Safety officer.

Theft

Dec. 28: A contractor’s grinding tool was reported stolen from the Heafey Law Library and Bergin Hall construction site.

Jan. 2: An unknown male was reported acting suspiciously and asking numerous questions at the Campus Bookstore. A shirt price tag was found on the floor when he left the dressing room.   

