Campus Safety

Campus Safety Report

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency

Jan. 18: A campus resident was intoxicated after returning from an off-campus party. Campus Safety, SCU EMS and SCFD responded. The resident was well enough to remain in her room.

Jan. 18: A campus resident was intoxicated after returning from an off-campus party. He was evaluated by SCU EMS and was well enough to remain in his room monitored by his sober roommate.

Disturbing the Peace

Jan. 18: Campus Safety and SCPD responded to a loud party involving students on Bellomy Street. The students were given a citation by SCPD for a noise ordinance violation.

Found Property

Jan. 17: A pair of prescription glasses with broken lens and frames was found and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Jan. 17: A wallet was found in the Learning Commons and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Jan. 20: A longboard skateboard was found in the Benson Memorial Center and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Information Report

Jan. 18: The west entrance door to Kenna Hall was found propped open with a cutting tool, leaving the door unsecured.

Jan. 19: A vehicle drove onto the Santa Clara mall to Santa Clara Street, turned around, then left the damaged car parked by the entrance of the Varsi lot. The driver then left the scene via a Lyft vehicle. SCPD was contacted and responded. The vehicle was cited for parking partially in a red zone.

Jan. 20: Campus Safety responded to a smoke detector activation in a Swig Residence Hall resident’s room. The cause of the activation was burned popcorn.

Medical Emergency

Jan. 17: A student injured his ankle while playing basketball in Malley Center. He was given medical assistance by SCU EMS and declined transportation to a hospital.

Jan. 19: A campus resident injured himself while skateboarding.  He was given medical assistance by SCU EMS.

Student Behavior

Jan. 19: A group of students and non-affiliates were reported attempting to force their way through a window of a Swig Residence Hall room. One of the students claimed to have left her car key in the room when questioned by a Campus Safety officer.

Welfare Check

Jan. 19: Campus Safety conducted a welfare check on a campus resident who had not responded to his family’s calls since the previous day. Campus Safety learned that he was on a camping trip and his family was notified. When the student returned to his room the following day, he was advised to contact his family.

