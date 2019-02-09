Campus Safety Report

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency



Feb. 3: A campus resident was found intoxicated in a McLaughlin-Walsh Residence Hall men’s restroom after drinking several shots of tequila and beer in his room. Campus Safety, SCU EMS, SCPD and SCFD responded. He was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.



Informational Report



Jan. 30: A student reported losing his backpack in the north side basement of the Learning Commons. Campus Safety responded to investigate. A review of a video camera indicated the student had never been in the north side of the basement. The student later found his backpack where he left it, on the opposite side of the basement. Nothing was missing from the backpack.

Jan. 31: Several students were observed digging trenches in the Dunne Residence Hall volleyball court with bowls. They were questioned and identified. They were admonished and asked to smooth out the sand.

Feb. 5: A suspicious male was observed looking at bicycles at the north side of Benson Memorial Center. He fled the area upon the arrival of a Campus Safety officer. Another Campus Safety officer was able to detain and question the man. SCPD was contacted and responded. Bolt cutters, drug and paraphernalia were found inside his car. He was taken into custody for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Feb. 5: SCPD notified Campus Safety that they were searching for an unknown male making threats with screwdriver in the area of Lincoln & Franklin. A campus alert was issued. The male suspect is still at large.



Medical Emergency



Feb. 1: Campus Safety and SCFD responded to a student was having a seizure in Alameda Hall. He declined further medical attention and was escorted to his off-campus home by a Campus Safety officer.

Feb. 3: A campus resident reported feeling ill with flu-like symptoms. She was evaluated by SCU EMS and transported to O’Connor Hospital by a friend.

Feb. 4: A campus resident reported feeling anxious and shaky for several hours. She was evaluated by SCU EMS, who contacted SCFD. The campus resident declined transportation to a hospital by paramedics and took an Uber with her roommate to El Camino Hospital.

Feb. 4: A campus resident was having abdominal discomfort and feeling nauseous. He was evaluated by SCU EMS and declined transportation to a hospital.

Feb. 5: A campus resident reported having a nosebleed that wouldn’t stop bleeding. He was evaluated by SCU EMS and transported to O’Connor Hospital by a friend.



Student Behavior



Jan. 31: A student was observed using the Malley Center outdoor gym while dressed in a “pledge business suit” and was being videoed by other students. When asked, they denied conducting fraternity related activities.



Trespassing



Jan. 31: Several non-affiliate males were observed jumping their skateboards off the steps and railings on the north side of Lucas Hall. When questioned, they were uncooperative and refused to identify themselves.