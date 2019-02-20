Campus Safety Report

Informational Report



Feb. 6: A student reported receiving a threat while playing a global online video game from a male suspect in Southern California. SCPD was notified and a report was filed.

Feb. 9: Campus Safety responded to a report of a large party in progress on Bellomy Street, causing a disturbance to the nearby residents due to several students drinking on the rooftop and on the lawn area. The party was dispersed and they removed the canopies and beer pong table from the lawn.

Feb. 10: A non-affiliate male who appeared to be disoriented was observed attempting to enter a parked car belonging to a student in the Lucas Hall parking lot. He claimed the car belonged to his grandmother. SCPD was contacted and responded. He was admonished for trespassing.

Feb. 10: A campus resident reported that her room door was found unlocked and a power drill found in her room. Campus Safety conducted an investigation.

Feb. 11: A suspicious male, who was identified as a non-affiliate, was observed removing bicycle parts from a secured bicycle at the Heafey Hall bike racks. SCPD was contacted and responded. He was taken into custody for parole violations.

Feb. 12: Washington State University police requested Campus Safety assistance in contacting a Santa Clara student, who may have accidentally taken a wrong driver’s license. The student was contacted and denied having the Washington license in her possession.



Found Property



Feb. 6: A pouch containing a diabetes care kit was found in Benson Memorial Center and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Feb. 6: A Casio watch was found and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Feb. 6: A pair of prescription eyeglasses was found in the Alumni Science lounge and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Feb. 7: A skateboard was found in the Benson Memorial Center and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Feb. 8: An iPhone was found and turned in to the Campus Safety office.

Feb. 9: A set of keys with a car key was found in the intersection of Lafayette and Franklin Street and turned in to the Campus Safety office.



Medical Emergency



Feb. 7: A campus resident was having abdominal pains and was in need of medical assistance. He was escorted to Cowell Health Center by a Campus Safety officer.



Student Behavior



Feb. 12: Three students were observed writing graffiti into freshly poured concrete on the sidewalk by the Finn Residence Hall construction area. An investigation is being conducted.



Trespassing



Feb. 9: A non-affiliate female was found sleeping in the second floor women’s restroom of the Learning Commons. She was admonished for trespassing and escorted out of the building.

From Campus Safety reports. Email news@thesantaclara.org.