Campus Safety Reports

Alcohol-Related Medical Emergency:

Jan 17: A campus resident was reported intoxicated, after drinking several glasses of wine at an off-campus party. He was evaluated by SCU EMS. SCFD was contacted and responded. The resident was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Elevator Malfunction

Jan 19: The Graham Residence Hall elevator was reported malfunctioning with several students trapped inside. CSS and elevator technician responded. The cause of malfunction may have been too many people inside the elevator.

Information Report

Jan 20: SCPD notified CSS of a burglary incident taken place at an off-campus location at Panelli Place, occupied by students. The suspect was taken into custody by SCPD.

Jan 21: A campus resident reported possibly being drugged while at an off campus location. She was evaluated by SCU EMS. She declined SCPD response.

Lost Property

Jan 21: A backpack containing valuable items was reported missing when left unattended on a Washington Street front yard. SCPD was notified.

Medical Emergency

Jan 18: A student apparently lost consciousness and fell through a large glass window on the east side of The Benson Center, injuring her forehead and hand. SCFD was contacted and responded. The student was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Jan 21: A student was having an allergic reaction and contacted 911. SCFD responded. He was transported to O’Connor Hospital by paramedics.

Jan 22: A campus resident accidentally burned her hand while cooking. She was escorted to Cowell Health Center by CSS.

Student Behavior

Jan 19: A student was reported driving a university owned golf cart around campus while playing loud music. The student did not have permission to drive the golf cart. He was admonished and advised to return the cart.

Jan 19: A group of males were reported banging on a campus resident room door. They were contacted and questioned by CSS office. They were cooperative and apologetic.

Jan 21: A student was observed via video camera posting flyers in Benson Center and Learning Commons. The flyers were removed. Investigation is being conducted.

Suspicious Circumstance

Jan 21: A middle-aged female attempted to gain entry into Walsh Hall by piggybacking a student. CSS responded but unable to locate the unknown female.

Theft

Jan 17: A wallet was reported stolen from the Malley Fitness Center. CSS is conducting an investigation.

Jan 18: Numerous items were reported missing or moved in a faculty member’s office in St. Joseph’s.

Traffic Accident with Injury

Jan 17: A student was struck by a vehicle while riding her skateboard along Alviso Street. The driver stopped for a moment to inquire if she was fine, then drove off. She sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.