Dancing into Spring with Rapper and EDM Duo

Activities Program Board finally announces artists for much-anticipated concert

Lindsay Tenes

THE SANTA CLARA

April 6, 2017

After a long wait and a score of teasers, APB has finally announced the Spring Concert. On April 29, Vince Staples and Matoma will perform to a (hopefully) sold-out Leavey Athletic Center.

This year, instead of hosting a fall and spring concert, APB decided to throw a bigger spring concert with two artists. They wanted artists from different genres to appeal to the most students. According to senior Music Director Marisa Pashby, “It was definitely a difficult process finding two artists that complimented each other, fit with what the student body would like and worked within our criteria.”

So who exactly are these artists?

Tom Stræte Lagergren, known by stage name Matoma, is a Norwegian DJ and producer who makes dance-oriented, tropical house music. He started gaining recognition in 2014 when his single “Old Thing Back,” a club remix of the 2007 Notorious B.I.G., Ja Rule and Ralph Tresvant song “Want That Old Thing Back,” took the number one spot on the music aggregator website Hype Machine.

However, he gained mass popularity when the single was officially released under a record label in 2015 and has since released hits “All Night” and “False Alarm.”

Vince Staples, a rapper from Long Beach, California, surfaced in the early 2010s from collaborations with Odd Futureassociated artists, such as Earl Sweatshirt, Syd tha Kid and Mike G. And on top of that, Staples is a member of the hip-hop trio Cutthroat Boyz along with Joey Fatts and A$ton Matthews.

He’s known for rapping bleakly about the realities of being black, police brutality, incarceration and openly criticizes the political system in his lyrics. He has also had a lot of success in his career—his EP “Hell Can Wait” and first full-length studio album “Summertime ‘06” both received a Best New Album rating from “Pitchfork” magazine and his second EP, “Prima Donna” has also received critical acclaim.

With one tropical house producer and one rapper, the spring concert will surely bring in an array of diverse music lovers, and students who are just looking for a good time. Tickets are sold until April 14 for $25 and then will increase to $35 for all tickets sold after. The concert takes place on April 29 at the Leavey Athletic Center at 7 P.M.

Contact Lindsay Tenes at ltenes@scu.edu or call (408) 554- 4852