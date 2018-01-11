Death Toll Hits 17 in California Mudslides; 13 Remain Missing

Initial funding

Maricio Jose Sanchez

& Amanda Lee Myers

Associated Press

January 11, 2018

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP)

— Anxious family members

awaited word on loved ones

Wednesday as rescue crews

searched for more than a dozen

people missing after mudslides

in Southern California

destroyed an estimated 100

houses, swept away cars and

left at least 17 victims dead.

“It’s just waiting and not

knowing, and the more I

haven’t heard from them —

we have to find them,” said

Kelly Weimer, whose elderly

parents’ home was wrecked

by the torrent of mud, trees

and boulders that flowed down

a fire-scarred mountain and

slammed into this coastal

town in Santa Barbara County

early Tuesday.

The drenching storm that

triggered the disaster had

cleared out, giving way to

sunny skies, as hundreds of

searchers carefully combed

a landscape strewn with hazards.

“We’ve gotten multiple

reports of rescuers falling

through manholes that were

covered with mud, swimming

pools that were covered

up with mud,” said Anthony

Buzzerio, a Los Angeles County

fire battalion chief.

“The mud is acting like a

candy shell on ice cream. It’s

crusty on top but soft underneath,

so we’re having to be

very careful.”

Buzzerio led a team of 14

firefighters and six dogs in

thick debris. They used longhandled

tools to search the

muck in the painstaking task.

Teams rescued three people

Wednesday, but they also

discovered two more bodies,

raising the death count to 17,

Santa Barbara County Sheriff

Bill Brown said. Thirteen

people were missing.

The deluge destroyed 100

houses and damaged 300 others,

Santa Barbara County authorities

said. Eight commercial

properties were destroyed

and 20 damaged.

Some 500 firefighters and

other rescue workers were

searching debris spread across

a wide swath of Montecito, a

wealthy enclave of about 9,000

people northwest of Los Angeles

that is home to such celebrities

as Oprah Winfrey, Rob

Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.

Helicopters were used to

hoist more than 50 people to

safety from roofs, where they

scrambled to escape the mud

or because debris had blocked

roads and left them stranded.

At one point, a Coast Guard

helicopter rescued a family of

five and their two dogs.

Video shot from the hovering

chopper showed a house

surrounded by muck and debris

as a mother, muddy from

the waist down, handed her

infant to two rescuers on the

roof and then got help onto it.

She and her newborn were

hoisted to safety, followed by

the rest of the family.

Weimer’s missing parents,

Jim and Alice Mitchell, didn’t

heed a voluntary evacuation

warning and stayed home

Monday to celebrate her

father’s 89th birthday. She

hoped to find them in a shelter

or hospital.

“They’re an adorable

couple, and they were in love

with their house. That’s their

forever home,” Weimer said.

People in Montecito had

counted themselves lucky

last month after the biggest

wildfire in California history

spared the town. But it was the

fire that led to the mudslide, by

burning away vegetation.

“We totally thought we

were out of the woods,” said

Jennifer Markham, whose

home escaped damage in both

disasters. “I was frozen yesterday

morning thinking, ‘This is

a million times worse than that

fire ever was.’”

Only an estimated 10 to 15

percent of residents fled when

ordered and much of the damage

occurred where evacuations

were voluntary.

Marco Farrell, a real estate

agent, cited “evacuation

fatigue” as his reason not to

leave — a decision he wouldn’t

make next time.

He woke to the sound of

pounding rain early Tuesday

and went outside to investigate.

He was two blocks from

home when he heard a rumble

that he realized was the mudslide

he feared.

“I ran as fast I could and

yelled, ‘Flash flood!’ as I passed

neighbors’ homes,” he said.

Farrell ran inside to warn

his parents, and within a minute,

a boulder plowed through

the kitchen door.

The mud flow went through

the home and burst through a

backdoor.

Farrell planned to float his

elderly parents to a hillside on

a surfboard, but it didn’t come

to that.

The mud never got above

their thighs and after about an

hour of huddling in a hallway,

he led his folks and dog outside

where a passing firetruck took

them to safety.

The flow was so powerful it

swept several homes off their

foundations, crushed others

and wrapped cars around

trees.

At least two unrecognizably

mangled cars were carried

like driftwood all the way

to the beach, where they were

partly covered in seaweed.

In Montecito, heavy debris

still covered a stretch U.S.

Highway 101, closing the main

link between Ventura and Santa

Barbara for 30 miles. It was

not expected to be open until

Monday.

Another storm-related

death was reported in Northern

California, where a man

was killed when his car was apparently

struck by falling rocks

in a landslide Tuesday evening

in Napa County.