Death Toll Hits 17 in California Mudslides; 13 Remain Missing

Maricio Jose Sanchez
& Amanda Lee Myers
Associated Press
January 11, 2018
MONTECITO, Calif. (AP)
— Anxious family members
awaited word on loved ones
Wednesday as rescue crews
searched for more than a dozen
people missing after mudslides
in Southern California
destroyed an estimated 100
houses, swept away cars and
left at least 17 victims dead.
“It’s just waiting and not
knowing, and the more I
haven’t heard from them —
we have to find them,” said
Kelly Weimer, whose elderly
parents’ home was wrecked
by the torrent of mud, trees
and boulders that flowed down
a fire-scarred mountain and
slammed into this coastal
town in Santa Barbara County
early Tuesday.
The drenching storm that
triggered the disaster had
cleared out, giving way to
sunny skies, as hundreds of
searchers carefully combed
a landscape strewn with hazards.
“We’ve gotten multiple
reports of rescuers falling
through manholes that were
covered with mud, swimming
pools that were covered
up with mud,” said Anthony
Buzzerio, a Los Angeles County
fire battalion chief.
“The mud is acting like a
candy shell on ice cream. It’s
crusty on top but soft underneath,
so we’re having to be
very careful.”
Buzzerio led a team of 14
firefighters and six dogs in
thick debris. They used longhandled
tools to search the
muck in the painstaking task.
Teams rescued three people
Wednesday, but they also
discovered two more bodies,
raising the death count to 17,
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Bill Brown said. Thirteen
people were missing.
The deluge destroyed 100
houses and damaged 300 others,
Santa Barbara County authorities
said. Eight commercial
properties were destroyed
and 20 damaged.
Some 500 firefighters and
other rescue workers were
searching debris spread across
a wide swath of Montecito, a
wealthy enclave of about 9,000
people northwest of Los Angeles
that is home to such celebrities
as Oprah Winfrey, Rob
Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres.
Helicopters were used to
hoist more than 50 people to
safety from roofs, where they
scrambled to escape the mud
or because debris had blocked
roads and left them stranded.
At one point, a Coast Guard
helicopter rescued a family of
five and their two dogs.
Video shot from the hovering
chopper showed a house
surrounded by muck and debris
as a mother, muddy from
the waist down, handed her
infant to two rescuers on the
roof and then got help onto it.
She and her newborn were
hoisted to safety, followed by
the rest of the family.
Weimer’s missing parents,
Jim and Alice Mitchell, didn’t
heed a voluntary evacuation
warning and stayed home
Monday to celebrate her
father’s 89th birthday. She
hoped to find them in a shelter
or hospital.
“They’re an adorable
couple, and they were in love
with their house. That’s their
forever home,” Weimer said.
People in Montecito had
counted themselves lucky
last month after the biggest
wildfire in California history
spared the town. But it was the
fire that led to the mudslide, by
burning away vegetation.
“We totally thought we
were out of the woods,” said
Jennifer Markham, whose
home escaped damage in both
disasters. “I was frozen yesterday
morning thinking, ‘This is
a million times worse than that
fire ever was.’”
Only an estimated 10 to 15
percent of residents fled when
ordered and much of the damage
occurred where evacuations
were voluntary.
Marco Farrell, a real estate
agent, cited “evacuation
fatigue” as his reason not to
leave — a decision he wouldn’t
make next time.
He woke to the sound of
pounding rain early Tuesday
and went outside to investigate.
He was two blocks from
home when he heard a rumble
that he realized was the mudslide
he feared.
“I ran as fast I could and
yelled, ‘Flash flood!’ as I passed
neighbors’ homes,” he said.
Farrell ran inside to warn
his parents, and within a minute,
a boulder plowed through
the kitchen door.
The mud flow went through
the home and burst through a
backdoor.
Farrell planned to float his
elderly parents to a hillside on
a surfboard, but it didn’t come
to that.
The mud never got above
their thighs and after about an
hour of huddling in a hallway,
he led his folks and dog outside
where a passing firetruck took
them to safety.
The flow was so powerful it
swept several homes off their
foundations, crushed others
and wrapped cars around
trees.
At least two unrecognizably
mangled cars were carried
like driftwood all the way
to the beach, where they were
partly covered in seaweed.
In Montecito, heavy debris
still covered a stretch U.S.
Highway 101, closing the main
link between Ventura and Santa
Barbara for 30 miles. It was
not expected to be open until
Monday.
Another storm-related
death was reported in Northern
California, where a man
was killed when his car was apparently
struck by falling rocks
in a landslide Tuesday evening
in Napa County.