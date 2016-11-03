Enjoy Exciting New Grub at The Sub Hub

John Lambert
THE SANTA CLARA
November 3, 2016
Sandwich aficionados now have a new option for off-campus dining. Just a short walk from the Palm Drive campus entrance, The Sub Hub is located on El Camino Real in the same plaza as Starbucks and Cramer’s Bagels. After being put to a taste test, it’s safe to say it could soon become one of Santa Clara’s most delicious local businesses.
The Sub Hub opened just over a month ago in September with the goal of providing consumers with a large, quality meal at a reasonable price.
“I’ve always seen a void here in Santa Clara,” said owner Kewal Shrestha. “It’s an affordable sandwich with a good quality and bang for your buck.”
The Sub Hub’s eclectic menu has options for everyone, ranging from veggie wraps to protein bowls with the possible addition of flatbread pizzas in the near future.
Opening a new local business certainly comes with its challenges, but Shrestha believes The Sub Hub’s mission and menu will culminate in a successful story of entrepreneurship.
“Owning any kind of business is stressful, but once you overcome the hump it’s definitely rewarding,” Shrestha said.
With a grand opening scheduled for Nov. 12, the response from the store’s soft opening has been extremely positive so far as new customers have flooded the shop during its busy lunch hour.
“The response has been great. Whoever has tried my sandwich, they have come back and they’ve helped spread the good word around,” Shrestha said.
Social media outreach can be crucial for the success of an up and com- ing business, so The Sub Hub has tried to make their presence known online. They’re also in the process of creating marketing campaigns full of discounts and deals to get customers into their store.
In the upcoming weeks, stay on the lookout for The Sub Hub’s grand opening which could include new menu items and a variety of deals and prizes for consumers looking for a quality bite that won’t break the bank.
“We’re going to do our stuff, we’re going to do it the right way,” Shrestha said. “Eventually our name will be out there.”