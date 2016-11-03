Enjoy Exciting New Grub at The Sub Hub

Play a part in SCU's Original production “Welcome to Claradise,”:

1.) Tell me a story when you said something that you regret saying.

2.) Would you have you said it in confidence with privacy? If not, how would you rephrase your thought?

3.) Tell me about a time you were outraged by something someone said. How did you respond?

Email Brian Thorstenson @ bthorstenson@scu.edu