“Fire and Fury” Making Trump Fired Up and Furious

Jay Fuchs

The Santa Clara

January 11, 2018

“Here, arguably, was the central

issue of the Trump presidency, informing

every aspect of Trumpian

policy and leadership: He didn’t

process information in any conventional

sense. He didn’t read. He

didn’t really even skim. Some believed

that for all practical purposes

he was no more than semi-literate.”

This excerpt is one of several

incendiary claims made by author

Michael Wolff in his controversial

account of the Trump presidency.

“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump

White House” is a shocking expose

compiled from over 200 interviews

with White House staffers that ultimately

calls into question the President’s

fitness for office.

Since “Fire and Fury” came

out, the Trump administration

has worked tirelessly to undermine

both the book’s content and Wolff’s

credibility. The President has taken

to Twitter, denouncing the book as

“phony” and calling Michael Wolff

a “total loser.” In keeping with

Trump’s response, Sarah Huckabee

Sanders dismissed “Fire and Fury”

as “a book that is complete fantasy

and full of tabloid gossip.” Sanders’

statement perfectly frames my biggest

issue with the Trump Administration’s

response to the book. I

cannot stand to hear the President

and his people bemoan “complete

fantasy” and “tabloid gossip” when

those are the basis of his entire political

identity.

Donald Trump, the politician,

would not exist if not for calculated

fallacies: the first and maybe foremost

example being his perpetuation

of the birther conspiracy. Starting

in 2011, Trump was vocal about

his disbelief in Barack Obama’s

American citizenship. His insistence

that Barack Obama’s birth

certificate was illegitimate was integral

to his emergence in American

politics. Even Trump is aware of

that. In speaking with ABC News’

John Karl about the birther movement

in 2013 Trump said, “I think it

made me very popular … I do think

I know what I am doing.” He was

relentless in furthering an outlandish,

racist rumor that was proven to

be factually inaccurate long before

he stopped pursuing it. In short, he

made effective use of actual “complete

fantasy” and “tabloid gossip”

to a political end.

Perhaps the most fitting example

of the President’s hypocrisy in

response to “Fire and Fury” is his

own experience with promoting

disparaging literature for political

gain. On the campaign trail, Donald

Trump retweeted the Amazon link

for “The Clintons’ War on Women”

a book by a former political advisor

and known conspiracy theorist Roger

Stone. In the book, Stone casts

Bill Clinton as a serial rapist and

alleges that Hillary Clinton enabled

his sexual misconduct. Stone also

claims that Bill Clinton was a drug

addict, that he is not actually Chelsea

Clinton’s father and that he has

an illegitimate African-American

son whom he refuses to acknowledge

or support.

The book is nothing more than

an extended hit piece: a low, manipulative,

fabricated ploy meant

to cultivate political capital in the

ugliest way possible. Donald Trump

did not just approve of Stone’s book;

he endorsed it. In doing so, he effectively

forfeited his right to be pitied

in the wake of “Fire and Fury’s”

publication.

The claims in “Fire and Fury”

can be hilarious, unsettling and provocative.

They range from Donald

Trump not ever actually wanting

to be elected President to Trump

eating cheeseburgers in bed multiple

nights per week. As compelling

as the stories may be, I know better

than to take all of them at face

value. Even John Sargent, the Chief

Executive of Henry Holt and Co.’s

parent company said in an interview

with “The New York Times,” “in the

course of a day in the White House,

there are a lot of people saying a lot

of things, some of which are factual,

some of which are not factual. So

Michael reporting on something

that is not factual can easily happen,

because he’s reporting on people

talking about these things.”

Some of the claims in the book

may very well be “fantasy” or “gossip.”

That being said, there is no excuse

for the President’s behaviour

in the wake of “Fire and Fury’s”

publication. There are absolutely

no claims made in the book that are

any more outrageous than “Barack

Obama is secretly Kenyan” or “Bill

Clinton serially rapes women and

Hillary personally intimidates

them to keep them quiet.” Trump

has been perfectly fine with perpetuating

fallacies when they suit

him, so he has no right to be on the

brink of tears when they do not.

Obama remained composed when

his birth certificate was fake. Hillary

did not wince when she was accused

of being the First Lady who systematically

silenced her husband’s rape

victims. So Donald Trump should

be equipped to handle being the

semi-literate President who eats

cheeseburgers in bed.

Jay Fuchs is a senior communication major