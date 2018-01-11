“Fire and Fury” Making Trump Fired Up and Furious

Jay Fuchs
The Santa Clara
January 11, 2018
“Here, arguably, was the central
issue of the Trump presidency, informing
every aspect of Trumpian
policy and leadership: He didn’t
process information in any conventional
sense. He didn’t read. He
didn’t really even skim. Some believed
that for all practical purposes
he was no more than semi-literate.”
This excerpt is one of several
incendiary claims made by author
Michael Wolff in his controversial
account of the Trump presidency.
“Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump
White House” is a shocking expose
compiled from over 200 interviews
with White House staffers that ultimately
calls into question the President’s
fitness for office.
Since “Fire and Fury” came
out, the Trump administration
has worked tirelessly to undermine
both the book’s content and Wolff’s
credibility. The President has taken
to Twitter, denouncing the book as
“phony” and calling Michael Wolff
a “total loser.” In keeping with
Trump’s response, Sarah Huckabee
Sanders dismissed “Fire and Fury”
as “a book that is complete fantasy
and full of tabloid gossip.” Sanders’
statement perfectly frames my biggest
issue with the Trump Administration’s
response to the book. I
cannot stand to hear the President
and his people bemoan “complete
fantasy” and “tabloid gossip” when
those are the basis of his entire political
identity.
Donald Trump, the politician,
would not exist if not for calculated
fallacies: the first and maybe foremost
example being his perpetuation
of the birther conspiracy. Starting
in 2011, Trump was vocal about
his disbelief in Barack Obama’s
American citizenship. His insistence
that Barack Obama’s birth
certificate was illegitimate was integral
to his emergence in American
politics. Even Trump is aware of
that. In speaking with ABC News’
John Karl about the birther movement
in 2013 Trump said, “I think it
made me very popular … I do think
I know what I am doing.” He was
relentless in furthering an outlandish,
racist rumor that was proven to
be factually inaccurate long before
he stopped pursuing it. In short, he
made effective use of actual “complete
fantasy” and “tabloid gossip”
to a political end.
Perhaps the most fitting example
of the President’s hypocrisy in
response to “Fire and Fury” is his
own experience with promoting
disparaging literature for political
gain. On the campaign trail, Donald
Trump retweeted the Amazon link
for “The Clintons’ War on Women”
a book by a former political advisor
and known conspiracy theorist Roger
Stone. In the book, Stone casts
Bill Clinton as a serial rapist and
alleges that Hillary Clinton enabled
his sexual misconduct. Stone also
claims that Bill Clinton was a drug
addict, that he is not actually Chelsea
Clinton’s father and that he has
an illegitimate African-American
son whom he refuses to acknowledge
or support.
The book is nothing more than
an extended hit piece: a low, manipulative,
fabricated ploy meant
to cultivate political capital in the
ugliest way possible. Donald Trump
did not just approve of Stone’s book;
he endorsed it. In doing so, he effectively
forfeited his right to be pitied
in the wake of “Fire and Fury’s”
publication.
The claims in “Fire and Fury”
can be hilarious, unsettling and provocative.
They range from Donald
Trump not ever actually wanting
to be elected President to Trump
eating cheeseburgers in bed multiple
nights per week. As compelling
as the stories may be, I know better
than to take all of them at face
value. Even John Sargent, the Chief
Executive of Henry Holt and Co.’s
parent company said in an interview
with “The New York Times,” “in the
course of a day in the White House,
there are a lot of people saying a lot
of things, some of which are factual,
some of which are not factual. So
Michael reporting on something
that is not factual can easily happen,
because he’s reporting on people
talking about these things.”
Some of the claims in the book
may very well be “fantasy” or “gossip.”
That being said, there is no excuse
for the President’s behaviour
in the wake of “Fire and Fury’s”
publication. There are absolutely
no claims made in the book that are
any more outrageous than “Barack
Obama is secretly Kenyan” or “Bill
Clinton serially rapes women and
Hillary personally intimidates
them to keep them quiet.” Trump
has been perfectly fine with perpetuating
fallacies when they suit
him, so he has no right to be on the
brink of tears when they do not.
Obama remained composed when
his birth certificate was fake. Hillary
did not wince when she was accused
of being the First Lady who systematically
silenced her husband’s rape
victims. So Donald Trump should
be equipped to handle being the
semi-literate President who eats
cheeseburgers in bed.
Jay Fuchs is a senior communication major