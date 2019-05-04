“Invisible” Homeless Are Now Seen

Displacement issues explained during on-campus event



Anthony Alegrete

The Santa Clara

May 2, 2019

The growing problems of homelessness displacement and

mortality in Santa Clara County were discussed at a talk held

Monday by assistant professor Jaimie Chang in the California

Mission Room.

Chang was a part of a team that explored these issues, along

with other faculty and Santa Clara alumni.

The study shown focused on the growing “invisibility” of

homeless people in the county due to the lack of large encampments, such as “The Jungle” in downtown San Jose, which was

torn down in late 2014.

However, research was seen to be a challenging topic for

the team.

“The question of invisibility is a very complex question

because there is no data on it, so how do we measure this

problem?” Chang said.

Because of this, the team conducted research relying on the

locations of bodies of deceased homeless people.

“We created a methodology, we may be the first to publish

data that looks like this,” Chang said.

These findings were discovered by use of Google Maps

through a calculated walkability score. This score showed

how likely it was that a bystander walked by the homeless to

see where the homeless population was going.

Because of this continual invisibility and displacement in

a county 30 times larger than that of San Francisco, common

health concerns are neglected.

The top three causes of death as a result of homelessness

were found to be substance use, illness or disease, and injury

or accident.

With the combination of factors such as sudden displacement and an inability to gain medical help, the death toll in

the country has tripled in the last couple years.

Despite these growing concerns that were discovered by the

team’s findings, the city has continued to neglect the growing

problem of homeless displacement, as expressed by Chang.

“We’re finding that we see this problem continue because

the county isn’t spending any money on shelters,” Chang said.

While the problem of homelessness continues, studies here

on campus are attempting to identify and potentially provide

solutions to this problem.

