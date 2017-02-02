Keep it in Your Back Pocket

OSL introduces new miniature pamphlet with campus resources

John Lambert

THE SANTA CLARA

February 2, 2017

The answers for self-care will soon fit right inside your pocket.

As part of the Office of Student Life’s (OSL) Care Week, set to take place later this month, OSL will launch a pocket-sized information guide on all care-related resources available to Santa Clara students. The launch of the booklet, called SCU BLU, is one of a variety of activities organized by students and faculty to promote self-care and inclusiveness around campus.

“I think the SCU BLU book as a concept is a fantastic idea since it provides all that information in one condensed form,” said Jake Day, a 2016 summer orientation leader.

The booklet fits easily into a wallet but when expanded, includes information ranging from how to report health emergencies to a blurb on Bronco Pride within the Santa Clara community.

During their summer orientation, over 1,300 first-year students received the SCU BLU booklet to promote a culture of care and pride at Santa Clara. By doing a soft launch of the booklet last summer, OSL created the pamphlet to be a go-to guide for concerned parents and curious students.

The hard launch of SCU BLU will take place during Care Week, giving the entire campus community access to the small, but information dense pamphlet.

The booklet and the two weeks of activities are part of the OSL’s initiative to promote student wellness and highlight the on-campus organizations that exist to support students. OSL hopes to draw attention to organizations like Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) and Campus Ministry who help support wellness and compassion at Santa Clara.

Care Week will take place during weeks five and six of with the majority of activities taking place during the latter half of the program.

Programs will also include a Bystander Intervention Workshop and a petting zoo in front of the Harrington Learning Commons, all with the goal of creating a more social, and socially conscious university.

With over 40 events available to everyone, there will be plenty of wellness activities and open discussion forums to attend.

“The program is an initiative to increase and create a community of care on campus,” said Sara Kelly, an OSL student worker. “Creating accessibility and awareness of programs already available to students surrounding general wellness.”

