Keeping Up With ASG: Senate Recap

“CORRECTION: This is not the original version of this article, which appeared in print and online on April 13. The original story incorrectly stated that ASG senators proposed to alter or replace the historic Santa Clara fight song. It has been updated to reflect that senators only proposed adding an additional fight song.”

Senators propose adding an additional, student-created fight song

Kimi Andrew

Associate Reporter

April 13, 2017

After over 100 years of belting out “Fight for Santa Clara,” Broncos could soon be singing a new tune.

At their first Senate meeting of the quarter on April 6, the Associated Student Government discussed the possibility of a new Santa Clara fight song.

Low spectator turnout to Santa Clara athletic games in recent years has ASG members thinking about ways to once again get students excited about Bronco athletics.

ASG members widely favored the idea of having current students write an updated battle anthem. Winnie Cutter, a member of the class of 1905, arranged the current Bronco ballad, “Fight for Santa Clara.” The upbeat song came to be after the Santa Clara football team narrowly beat the University of Chicago to secure a league championship title.

Junior Senator Mac McOsker, who is also the current Ruff Riders president, said it is imperative to create a fresh, spirited tune that students can connect with better.

“The idea behind the new fight song is to have something for students to grab onto, something that they feel like they helped to create,” McOsker said. “It can be put alongside the original fight song so we have the traditional one, but we also have what we are adding, which is a tangible way for students to be a part of the athletics.”

He also added that “students (will) support what they create,” and a reinvigorated, attendance-bolstering melody would be no exception.

“This fight song (could serve) as a great way to bolster support for athletics,” he said.

Responding to the students’ proposal, Assistant Vice President for Alumni Relations Kathy Kale was concerned about how alumni might react.She said that many feel a strong connection to the current melodic arrangement and speculated that they might not be in favor of the new addition.

“There are some alumni that care deeply about that song,” Kale said. “I am here to advocate for the alumni to be part of (the song-making) process.”

By and large, senators welcomed the possibility of creating a modernized morale-raising ditty. Many agreed that a more relatable ode to Santa Clara could be the key to increasing student attendance at sporting events.

Sophomore Senator Samantha Perez also introduced the recently approved “Bridging the Gap Ad Hoc Committee.” According to Senate Chair Neil Datar, who serves as the committee’s advisor, it “was approved at Senate week one.”

Perez, the committee’s chair, said the group will dedicate itself to addressing the on-campus political divide between the left and the right.

According to Datar, the committee is comprised of ASG senators, administrators and members of the Santa Clara student body.

“Personally, I noticed a different atmosphere on campus politically than the one I experienced last year,” Perez said. “I think both sides are doing a lot of talking but neither side is doing a lot of listening.”

The committee’s mission statement proposed for the group to “work together to produce ideas, events and collaboration that will facilitate a dialogue imperative to bridging the gap that exists on (Santa Clara’s) campus.”

Perez added that committee members have a wide range of political standpoints. During its first meeting on April 9, the group planned to create an action plan.

In addition, Matt Cameron, Assistant Vice Provost for Student Life, represented the Student Activity Fee Committee (SAFC), which sets the annual budgets for student groups.

He solicited ASG members for suggestions on how to use the additional $20,000 in funding for student organizations during the upcoming 2017-2018 academic year.

ASG Senate will meet again on April 13 at 7 p.m.

