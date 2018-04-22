Keeping Up With ASG: Week Two

Senate discusses budgets, recordings, upcoming elections

Emma Pollans

Associate Reporter

April 19, 2018

Deliberation continued for proposed recording bylaws as the Senate tried to iron out the specifics.

Finance Vice President Ben Rhoades updated the Associated Student Government (ASG) on their overall spending habits.

Rhoades informed senate members that only 17 percent of the winter quarter budget has been spent so far, as well as 60 percent of ASG’s entire annual budget. He also noted he would not request an increase in ASG’s budget for the 2018-2019 school year.

Discussion continued about the specifics of the recording bylaws. At-large sophomore senators Bjorn Thyrring and Erik Echeona and first-year senator Sahil Sagar presented an updated set of recording bylaws to the Senate.

These stipulated how ASG would carry out their own recordings of the sessions and how they would be made available, as well as the process for Santa Clara community members to create their own recordings.

Senate members pitched their input, as various straw polls were conducted to gauge senator’s interests on specific nuances of the bylaws.

This included where the recordings would be uploaded, potential encryption possibilities and if any groups would be allowed to take their own recording.

Korean Student Association (KSA) members Emily Mun, Jun Chang and Cynthia Wang gave a presentation requesting about $8,500 for their culture show Hong Gildong.

This will be KSA’s third annual culture show and the money is expected to cover costumes, advertisements food and decoration.

A presentation was required due to their request of over $1,000. Senate will vote this week on their request.

Senators also passed a new bylaw for Election Chair selection.

The position of Election Chair was previously selected by the Vice President, however, as this year’s Vice President Sam Pérez is running for office, a new bylaw was introduced and subsequently passed stating the Election Chair would now be selected by Chief Justice Rachel Brooke Herzog and approved by a super majority of the Senate.

Senate will meet again on Thursday, April 19 at 7 p.m. in the Williman Room.

Information Nights for ASG elections will take place on April 19 from 6-7 p.m. in Kenna 109, as well as on Friday, April 20 from 6-7 p.m. in Kenna 104.

Meet the Candidates will take place on Tuesday, April 24 from 7:30-9 p.m. in the Graham Commons.

Debate Night will take place on Wednesday, April 25 from 7-8 p.m. in the Graham Commons.

Election Day will be on Monday, April 30 through eCampus.

Contact Emma Pollans at epollans@scu.edu or call (408) 554-4852.