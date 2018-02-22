Ladies’ Lacrosse Loses in L.A.

Team suffers 0-3 sweep in UCLA tournament

Addy Camisa

The Santa Clara

February 22, 2018

The Women’s Club Lacrosse team lost all three of their matches this past weekend when they traveled to UCLA for the season’s first away tournament.

On Friday, the team lost 9-5 to the University of Pittsburgh Lady Panthers. They played the University of Michigan Wolverines on Saturday and lost 8-3.

Their final game of the weekend took place on Sunday, when they lost 7-6 in overtime to the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

“Our game against Georgia was the best game I’ve seen this team play this season,” senior and team president Mallory Hansen said. “It was a complete team effort from the energy on the side lines, to the tight defense that didn’t allow a single goal for 25 minutes in the second half, to the crisp passes in the transition, and the assisted goals.”

These losses follow wins from the first two matches of their season against Arizona State University and UC Santa Barbara. The team’s overall record is now 2-3.

“This weekend was a great learning experience and an opportunity for the new members of our team to understand the level of play we expect to see moving forward in the season,” Hansen said.

The team is made up of players from each grade, but features seven new first-year members.

“It was only our third and fifth games of the season against the top teams in the nation and probably the best competition we will see until Nationals,” Hansen said. “This weekend brought to light areas we will focus on and refine moving forward during practice starting this Tuesday.”

The Women’s Club Lacrosse team is part of the Division 1 Northern Conference of the Western Women’s Lacrosse League.

This portion of the league also includes Saint Mary’s College, UC Berkeley and UC Davis.

“Having a skilled team that doesn’t rely on one team member to score all the goals is one of our number one strengths,” Hansen said. “We have trust in every team member’s abilities and use this to our advantage.”

Last year, Santa Clara was the Division 1 2017 Western Women’s Lacrosse League Champion. League Champions receive bids to Nationals and compete for one of 16 spots at the National Tournament. Hansen says the team’s goal this year is to win both League and Nationals.

The team begins conference play in mid-March, with league playoffs following in mid-April. The team’s next match is at home against San Diego State University on Feb. 24.

